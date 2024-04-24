Today’s deals: Rare Nintendo Switch discount, $84 Chromebook, $136 standing desk, Vitamix blenders, more

Wednesday’s top daily deals include a rare discount on the Nintendo Switch OLED console. I personally took advantage of that sale because I recently broke my old console. Other top deals today include deep discounts on Chromebooks, FlexiSpot electric standing desks, Vitamix blenders, and plenty more.
This roundup includes our picks for the top deals of the day on Wednesday, April 24.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 FEATURED DEAL: Nintendo Switch OLED has a rare discount — plus, you can save an extra $25 with this deal depending on which colorway you choose!
- Score an 11.6-inch Lenovo 300e Chromebook for $84 renewed instead of $198
- FlexiSpot standing desk deals start at just $135.99 for the FlexiSpot 111G, or upgrade to a 3-stage electric standing desk for $289.99 instead of $460
- Vitamix blenders are up to 15% off right now
- Save 12% on the GoPro HERO11 Black action cam
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- CLEARANCE: M1 MacBook Air is down to an all-time low of $699 at Walmart!
- M2 MacBook Air 13-inch starts at just $849 at Amazon (all-time low)
- Get the M2 MacBook Air 15-inch for $999 at Best Buy
- M3 MacBook Air 13-inch is down to $999 instead of $1,099 (all-time low)
- 🏆 Entry-level AirPods are $89 (all-time low) at Amazon and Walmart
- AirPods Pro 2 are $229 right now, which isn’t a great deal — definitely wait for a bigger discount
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are $79.99 instead of $99 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- Apple Watch SE is on sale for $189, the lowest price of 2024
- Apple Watch Series 9 starts at $329
- iPad 9th-Gen is down to $249, the best price of 2024
- Our guide on the best Apple deals has even more great offers
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Buy an unlocked Samsung A34 for just $399.99, and you’ll get a free $40 Amazon gift card
- Save $200 on the insanely good new Narwal Freo X Ultra robot vacuum & mop, which is one of my favorite new models of 2024
- Coway air purifiers are among the best in the biz, and they’re on sale with discounts of up to 31% off
- Take advantage of this sale on Dreo tower fans with summer weather right around the corner
- Nooie smart plugs work with Alexa, Google, and smartphone apps — get them for $3.75 each when you buy a discounted 4-pack for $14.99
- Segway E-Scooters are up to 29% off
- A 4-pack of Govee LED smart light bulbs is normally $40, but today it’s only $24.99 — that’s $6.25 per bulb!
- Save $25 on a Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch OLED, PS5 Slim, and more with this rare deal
- Roomba deals this week start at just $179.99
- Save $100 on the Google Nest x Yale Lock smart lock
- Get the Blink Mini home security camera for just $19.99, or pick up the newer Blink Mini 2 on sale for $29.99
- Save 20% on Tide laundry pods and more
- The ultra-popular Ninja AF101 Air Fryer is down to $79.99 instead of $130, and other Ninja models are on sale too
- Save up to $700 on stunning LG OLED TVs