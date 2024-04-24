Today’s deals: Rare Nintendo Switch discount, $84 Chromebook, $136 standing desk, Vitamix blenders, more

Wednesday’s top daily deals include a rare discount on the Nintendo Switch OLED console. I personally took advantage of that sale because I recently broke my old console. Other top deals today include deep discounts on Chromebooks, FlexiSpot electric standing desks, Vitamix blenders, and plenty more.

This roundup includes our picks for the top deals of the day on Wednesday, April 24.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon