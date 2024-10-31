Today’s deals: $90 Lenovo Chromebook, $360 Apple Watch Series 10, $100 off Ninja blenders, more

Happy Halloween, bargain hunters! There’s nothing spooky about the deals that we dug up to showcase on Thursday, which are led by a best-selling Lenovo Chromebook refurb for just $89.99. You can also save up to $100 on Ninja blenders, and the Apple Watch Series 10 starts at just $360 instead of $399.

This roundup has all of our favorite daily deals from Thursday, October 31.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

More deals to check out

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are currently taking advantage of.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon