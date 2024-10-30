Today’s deals: $199 iPad, Shark air purifiers with 5-year HEPA filters, $60 Ring Battery Doorbell, more

Wednesday’s top tech deals include some new and returning sales on the hottest products of the season. Apple’s iPad 9th-Gen is back down to $199.99 now that it’s been discontinued, and the new-for-2024 Ring Battery Doorbell is 40% off at $59.99. Plus, you can save big on two different Shark “NeverChange” air purifiers with HEPA filters that last for 5 years!

Here are all of our picks for the top deals of the day on Wednesday, October 30.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

More deals to check out

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are currently taking advantage of.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon