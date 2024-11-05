Today’s deals: $699 M2 MacBook Air, $30 Philips OneBlade 360, $199 Bose TV soundbar, $399 Dyson V11, more

On Tuesday, we dug extra deep to find some of the best daily deals that no one else knows about. For example, a discount and an extra coupon slash the powerful M2 MacBook Air to just $699.99, matching the all-time low price! You can also save big on the Dyson V11 cordless stick vacuum, and the super-popular Philips Norelco OneBlade 360 is on sale for $29.96. It’s no wonder why more than 40,000 people have bought one in the past month alone!
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 DEAL SHOWCASE 🚨 — Get a free Echo Pop PLUS a free Amazon Smart Plug ($65 value) when you buy a pre-lit artificial Christmas tree starting at $99!
- Everyone’s going nuts for the Philips Norelco OneBlade 360, which is on sale for $29.96 — 30,000+ people have bought one in the past month alone!
- Upgrade to the Norelco Philips OneBlade 360 Pro for $49.96 instead of $57
- The entry-level Bose TV Speaker is on sale for only $199
- Want a big upgrade? Check out the Bose Smart Soundbar for $399 (20% off) or the Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar for $719 (20% off)
- Dyson’s $570 V11 Origin cordless stick vacuum is down to just $399.99 right now
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- M2 MacBook Air 13-inch: $699.99 (reg. $999) (all-time low price)
- AirPods Pro 2: $189.99 (reg. $249)
- AirPods 4: $119 (reg. $129) (all-time low price)
- AirPods 4 with Active Noice Cancellation: $168.99 (reg. $179) (all-time low price)
- iPad mini 7: $399.99 (reg. $499) (first-ever discount)
- iPad mini 6: $349.99 (reg $499) (discontinued, last chance to save!)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 Black Titanium: $723.89 (reg. $799)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 Natural Titanium: $728 (reg. $799)
- Apple Watch Series 10: $356.28 (reg. $399) (all-time low price)
- AirTag 4-pack: From $83.99 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- iPad 9th-Gen: $199.99 (reg. $329)
- iPad 10th-Gen: $299 (reg. $399)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Renewed Nintendo Switch OLED consoles in excellent condition start at just $289.99 right now
- Reolink’s hot new Argus 4 Pro dual-lens home security camera is down to $159.99 instead of $220
- Check out these special promos that get you Amazon credit and savings:
- More than 8,000 people bought the Ninja Air Fryer Pro XL in the past month alone on Amazon, and now it’s on sale for $89.99 instead of $170
- The Dreo ChefMaker kitchen appliance that we’re totally obsessed with is on sale for just $215.64 instead of $359 — read our Dreo ChefMaker review to see what makes it so impressive
- The Shark HP152 air purifier and the larger Shark HP301 air purifier with NeverChange HEPA air filters are up to $100 off right now!
- Note that “NeverChange” filters still need to be changed every 5 years, which is awesome, but it’s obviously not “never” — I guess Shark has the same marketing department that came up with Tesla’s “Full Self-Driving”
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra wireless noise cancelling headphones are $100 off at $329, matching the best price ever
- 60,000+ people have bought this Crock-Pot slow cooker in the past month, and now it’s on sale for $34.99
- Beats Solo4 headphones are half off at $99.99, or upgrade to $250 Beats Studio Pro ANC headphones for just $169.99
- The stunning LG G4 evo OLED TV is 31% for the 55-inch model and 32% off if you bump up to the 65-inch model
More deals to check out
