Dreo ChefMaker was a game-changer in my kitchen – here’s why I’m obsessed

The Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer was my favorite new kitchen appliance of the year when I first got it back in 2023. That’s saying a lot when you consider how many different products I test. The ChefMaker Combi Fryer combines all the best features of an air fryer, sous vide, convection oven, and other cooking appliances. Then, Dreo added smart features that make cooking the perfect meal easy for anyone, no matter what their level of cooking expertise might be.

Read my earlier Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer review, and you’ll learn all about how this awesome new device works. It’s a rare case of a Kickstarter craze that was actually able to deliver on the hype. Now, if you missed the early Kickstarter discounts that Dreo offered, you can take advantage of the company’s biggest post-launch sale and get one for $239 instead of $359. That’s a new all-time low price that won’t be beaten anytime soon.

Available on Amazon

A few nights ago, I had some delicious salmon for dinner. It was easily some of the best salmon I’ve had in a long time. The fish was moist and perfectly cooked, and the skin was wonderfully crispy.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

I wasn’t at some fancy restaurant when I was eating this perfect salmon. I was sitting in my own dining room in the comfort of my own home because I cooked it myself.

It’s not that I’m a particularly skilled chef, although I do know my way around a kitchen. In this case, however, anyone could’ve pulled off the delicious salmon that I made for dinner, even if it was their first time setting foot in a kitchen. All I did was oil and season the fish, press a few buttons on the Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer, and walk away. My smartphone gave me an alert when the fish was done. Then, I plated it and dug in.

You can do the exact same thing with any other protein you want to make. Sides obviously work too.

The Dreo ChefMaker is so much more than just an air fryer. Image source: Dreo

In addition to the awesome cooking programs, I also use the ChefMaker as a regular air fryer all the time. It’s so great at taking simple recipes and making them delicious. One of my favorite recent additions to my rotation is carrot fries.

All I do is cut carrots into thin strips and then coat them with a tiny bit of olive oil, salt, pepper, cayenne powder, paprika, and garlic powder. Then toss them into the air ChefMaker (or any other air fryer) at 375-400 degrees for about 15 minutes, pausing to shake the basket halfway through. That’s it!

You can also add a little parmesan cheese to give them some extra flair. And you can use the same simple formula with tons of different veggies for quick, easy side dishes. All you need to do is adjust your cooking time appropriately. For example, kale chips will obviously cook a lot faster than carrot fries.

Dreo ChefMaker makes it easy to cook moist fish with crispy skin. Image source: Dreo

Dreo’s ChefMaker Combi Fryer first launched on Kickstarter, where it raised more than $1.7 million. That’s how revolutionary this smart kitchen appliance appeared to be. Of course, Kickstarter is known far and wide for delivering disappointments, so I was hesitant to get excited until I tried the ChefMaker myself.

I was instantly blown away.

The Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer makes it shockingly easy to cook the perfect steak, chicken, fish, vegetables, and just about anything else. All you need to do is drop in your seasoned food, stick in the temperature probe, fill the water tank on top of the unit, press a few buttons, and you’re done.

Available on Amazon

Dreo’s awesome device looks like a fancy air fryer, but it’s so much more. It uses elements of an air fryer, sous vide cooker, and oven to cook food with multiple different methods. It also uses special algorithms to change the amount and type of heat applied, in the same way a chef might move a steak from the burner to the oven.

Hence the “ChefMaker” moniker — it truly makes anyone a chef.

Dreo’s ChefMaker Combi Fryer uses CombiCook technology to achieve perfect results every time. Image source: Dreo

You should definitely read my Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer review to learn more. Once you’ve done that, you’re ready to try one out for yourself.

Or, if you don’t just want to take my word for it, head over to the ChefMaker product page. There, you’ll see tons of glowing reviews from people who love the ChefMaker just as much as I do.

“I wasn’t sure this appliance would live up to its claims or its name, but the ChefMaker proved me wrong with almost every dish I cooked with it,” one reviewer wrote. “I tried a pork tenderloin first using chef mode and it was amazing, all tender and juicy with a succulent crust. It’s no joke that this machine cooks like a chef, turning the heat up and down and even spraying water all by itself to keep the meat perfect.”

Another reviewer had this to say: “Anyone in an apartment, condo should get one, you’ll never miss not having a BBQ seriously! It reminds me of those old commercials: Set it and Forget it. My wife conceded this is much more than an air fryer. Simple, energy efficient, no flipping, cleanup is a breeze. Worth every penny.”

Here’s a video of the ChefMaker in action:

At $359, the Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer is worth every penny and then some. Frankly, given how great my experience has been, I would pay twice that much for a ChefMaker. Right now, however, there’s a sale that saves you a ton of money.

With the current deal, you can pick up a ChefMaker for $239 on sale. That’s a $110 discount, and it’s the lowest price I’ve ever seen for this awesome kitchen appliance. According to the product listing, more than 400 people have bought the ChefMaker in the past month alone, and that’s before it went on sale at this price.