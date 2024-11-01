Today’s deals: $179 AirPods Pro 2, space heaters from $36, $100 off Bose QuietComfort Ultra, more

Halloween 2024 might be over, but there are still so many great deals out there that it’s scary. Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 just dropped back down to $179.99, which is the lowest price ever aside from Prime Day. Dreo space heaters are on sale starting at $35.95, and the Dreo ChefMaker we’re obsessed with is down to an all-time low price. Plus, there’s a massive $100 discount on Bose QuietComfort Ultra wireless noise cancelling headphones.
You’ll find all that and more in this deals roundup for Friday, November 1.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 DEAL SHOWCASE 🚨 — Get a free Echo Pop PLUS a free Amazon Smart Plug ($65 value) when you buy a pre-lit artificial Christmas tree starting at $99!
- Dreo space heaters are on sale starting at $35.95, and tower-style space heaters start at $79.99
- Speaking of Dreo, the Dreo ChefMaker kitchen appliance that we’re totally obsessed with is on sale for just $215.63 instead of $359 — read our Dreo ChefMaker review to see what makes it so impressive
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra wireless noise cancelling headphones are $100 off at $329, matching the best price ever
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- AirPods Pro 2: $179.99 (reg. $249)
- AirPods 4: $119 (reg. $129) (all-time low price)
- AirPods 4 with Active Noice Cancellation: $168.99 (reg. $179) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Series 10: $360.28 (reg. $399)
- AirTag 4-pack: $79.98 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- iPad 9th-Gen: $199.99 (reg. $329)
- iPad 10th-Gen: $299 (reg. $399)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 Black Titanium: $726.89 (reg. $799)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 Natural Titanium: $729 (reg. $799)
- M2 MacBook Air 13-inch: $699.99 (reg. $999) (new all-time low price)
- iPad mini 6: $349.99 (reg $499) (discontinued, last chance to save!)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- More than 1,000 people have bought a refurbished Lenovo 11.6″ 300e Chromebook in the past month, and now it’s down to just $79
- You have a rare chance to save on a Nintendo Switch and Mario Kart 8 bundle
- Beats Solo4 headphones are half off at $99.99, or upgrade to $250 Beats Studio Pro ANC headphones for just $169.99
- The stunning LG G4 evo OLED TV is 31% for the 55-inch model and 32% off if you bump up to the 65-inch model
- The Shark HP152 air purifier and the larger Shark HP301 air purifier with NeverChange HEPA air filters are up to $100 off right now!
- Note that “NeverChange” filters still need to be changed every 5 years, which is awesome, but it’s obviously not “never” — I guess Shark has the same marketing department that came up with Tesla’s “Full Self-Driving”
- Reolink’s hot new Argus 4 Pro dual-lens home security camera is down to $159.99 instead of $220
- 60,000+ people have bought this Crock-Pot slow cooker in the past month, and now it’s on sale for $34.99
- Check out these three special promos that get you Amazon credit and savings:
- Everyone’s going nuts for the Philips Norelco OneBlade 360, which is on sale for $29.96 — 30,000+ people have bought one in the past month alone!
- Upgrade to the Norelco Philips OneBlade 360 Pro for $49.96 instead of $57
- Amazon has the factory unlocked Samsung Galaxy A15 on sale for only $179.99
- The Ninja BL770 Blender & Mega Kitchen System is down to $99.99 instead of $200, or get the Ninja BN701 Professional Plus Blender on its own for $79.99
More deals to check out
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are currently taking advantage of.