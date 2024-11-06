Today’s deals: $280 Acer Aspire 3 laptop, $23 TP-Link WiFi extender, $199 Shark vacuum, $60 Keurig, more

Wednesday’s top deals include some very impressive offers, like a best-selling Acer Aspire 3 laptop for just $279.99. You can also get the best-selling TP-Link AC1200 WiFi range extender on sale for $22.94, or upgrade to the WiFi 6 model for $44.99. Plus, we found a Shark vacuum that’s terrific for pet hair that’s down to just $199.99.
Check out all those deals and more in this roundup for Wednesday, November 6.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 DEAL SHOWCASE 🚨 — Get a free Echo Pop PLUS a free Amazon Smart Plug ($65 value) when you buy a pre-lit artificial Christmas tree starting at $99!
- Get the Windows 11-powered Acer Aspire 3 laptop with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB NVMe SSD on sale for $279.99 — 7,000+ people have bought one in the past month alone
- The #1 best-selling TP-Link RE315 WiFi extender is on sale for just $22.94
- You can also upgrade to the WiFi 6 model for only $44.99
- Shark’s IX141 cordless stick vacuum is perfect for pet hair, and it’s down to $199.99 today
- Keurig K-Express coffee makers start at just $59.99 right now
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- iPad mini 7: $399.99 (reg. $499) (first-ever discount)
- iPad mini 6: $349.99 (reg $499) (discontinued, last chance to save!)
- iPad 9th-Gen: $199.99 (reg. $329)
- iPad 10th-Gen: $299 (reg. $399)
- M2 MacBook Air 13-inch: $699.99 (reg. $999) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 Black Titanium: $723.89 (reg. $799)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 Natural Titanium: $728 (reg. $799)
- Apple Watch Series 10: $356.28 (reg. $399) (all-time low price)
- AirPods Pro 2: $189.99 (reg. $249)
- AirPods 4: $119 (reg. $129) (all-time low price)
- AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation: $167.99 (reg. $179) (all-time low price)
- AirTag 4-pack: From $83.99 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- 60,000+ people have bought this Crock-Pot slow cooker in the past month, and now it’s on sale for $34.99
- The entry-level Bose TV Speaker is on sale for only $199
- Want a big upgrade? Check out the Bose Smart Soundbar for $399 (20% off) or the Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar for $719 (20% off)
- Renewed Nintendo Switch OLED consoles in excellent condition start at just $289.99 right now
- Reolink’s hot new Argus 4 Pro dual-lens home security camera is down to $159.99 instead of $220
- Check out these special promos that get you Amazon credit and savings:
- More than 8,000 people bought the Ninja Air Fryer Pro XL in the past month alone on Amazon, and now it’s on sale for $89.99 instead of $170
- The stunning LG G4 evo OLED TV is 31% for the 55-inch model and 32% off if you bump up to the 65-inch model
- Everyone’s going nuts for the Philips Norelco OneBlade 360, which is on sale for $29.96 — 30,000+ people have bought one in the past month alone!
- Upgrade to the Norelco Philips OneBlade 360 Pro for $49.96 instead of $57
- The Dreo ChefMaker kitchen appliance that we’re totally obsessed with is on sale for just $215.64 instead of $359 — read our Dreo ChefMaker review to see what makes it so impressive
- The Shark HP152 air purifier and the larger Shark HP301 air purifier with NeverChange HEPA air filters are up to $100 off right now!
- Note that “NeverChange” filters still need to be changed every 5 years, which is awesome, but it’s obviously not “never” — I guess Shark has the same marketing department that came up with Tesla’s “Full Self-Driving”
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra wireless noise cancelling headphones are $100 off at $329, matching the best price ever
- Dyson’s $570 V11 Origin cordless stick vacuum is down to just $399.99 right now
More deals to check out
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are currently taking advantage of.