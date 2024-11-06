Today’s deals: $280 Acer Aspire 3 laptop, $23 TP-Link WiFi extender, $199 Shark vacuum, $60 Keurig, more

Wednesday’s top deals include some very impressive offers, like a best-selling Acer Aspire 3 laptop for just $279.99. You can also get the best-selling TP-Link AC1200 WiFi range extender on sale for $22.94, or upgrade to the WiFi 6 model for $44.99. Plus, we found a Shark vacuum that’s terrific for pet hair that’s down to just $199.99.

Check out all those deals and more in this roundup for Wednesday, November 6.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

More deals to check out

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are currently taking advantage of.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon