Best Cyber Monday Best Buy deals 2021: Everything you should know

Cyber Monday is really right around the corner. All kinds of retailers will start promoting their excellent Cyber Monday deals soon, and we’re expecting tons of great deals on TVs, laptops, smart home devices, headphones, and so on. Best Buy is one retailer that will likely boast hundreds of excellent deals during the Cyber Monday 2021 shopping event.

The Cyber Monday shopping event will take place on November 29, so we’re likely to start learning more about Best Buy’s Cyber Monday deals in the near future. That’s why we’ve put together this guide.

Without further ado, here's everything you need to know about Best Buy's Cyber Monday deals.

Early Cyber Monday 2021 deals from Best Buy

Don’t want to wait for Cyber Monday? Best Buy has launched a ton of great early Black Friday deals that you can take advantage of right away. We’re still expecting to get tons of new deals when Black Friday and Cyber Monday gets a little closer, but until then, you can save big on some great products right now.

Best Buy Cyber Monday 2021 TV deals

Looking for a new TV? Best Buy has a ton of excellent deals on TVs as we head towards Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Here are the best Cyber Monday 2021 TV deals from Best Buy so far.

Samsung 75-Inch QN84A Neo QLED TV Price: $1,899.99 ($900 off)

Sony 55-Inch Bravia XR A80J OLED 4K TV Price: $1,399.99 ($400 off)

LG C1 55-Inch OLED 4K TV Price: $1,299.99 ($200 off)

Samsung 75-Inch 7 Series LED TV Price: $849.99 ($250 off)

Best Buy Cyber Monday 2021 headphone deals

A great pair of headphones can absolutely change how you listen to music, podcasts, audiobooks, and more. No matter what you’re looking for from your headphones, there should be something here for your needs. Here are the best headphone deals for Cyber Monday 2021 from Best Buy.

Apple AirPods Max Headphones Price: $479 ($70 off)

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds True Wireless Price: $199 ($80 off)

Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Headphones Price: $279 ($50 off)

Apple AirPods Pro With MagSafe Charging Case Price: $219.99 ($30 off)

Best Buy Cyber Monday 2021 computer deals

Perhaps you need a new laptop, in which case it’s worth considering these great computer deals from Best Buy for Cyber Monday 2021.

Lenovo Chromebook 3 11-inch Laptop Price:

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Price: $549.99 ($150 off)

Lenovo Yoga 6 13 2-in-1 Laptop Price: $749.99 ($200 off)

Best Buy Cyber Monday 2021 smart home deals

The home is getting a whole lot smarter, and it can be a bit expensive to buy all those new smart home devices, for Cyber Monday, you’ll be able to get all kinds of devices at a discount. Here are the best smart home deals from Best Buy for Cyber Monday 2021.

TP-Link Kasa Wi-Fi Smart Light Switch Price: $14.99 ($5 off)

Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation) Price: $24.99 ($25 off)

Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Mundle Price: $399.99 ($200 off)

When is Cyber Monday?

This year, Cyber Monday takes place on November 29. In other words, the deals will start rolling out in the very near future.

Best Buy Black Friday vs Cyber Monday deals

In the past, Black Friday has been the best way to get in-store deals, while Cyber Monday has served as a way to get great deals online. Recently, however, that has been changing a little. Now, you can find excellent online deals on Black Friday too. That will likely be accelerated this year, due to the fact that fewer people want to shop in-store (and brave large crowds) due to the ongoing pandemic.

Ultimately, we expect the deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday to be similar in quality. That said, specific products that are discounted on Black Friday may not also be discounted on Cyber Monday. In other words, if you see a great deal for an item on Black Friday, it’s worth taking advantage of it.

Last year’s Best Buy Cyber Monday deals

Last year, Best Buy offered a ton of amazing deals on Cyber Monday. That included excellent deals on TVs, like a TCL 55-inch TV, which was available for $250, or $150 off its normal price. There were also great deals on the Samsung Galaxy A21 smartphone, which was available for $200, or $50 its normal price. Even the Sonos Move smart speaker was available at a discount — $300, instead of $400.