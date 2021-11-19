Cyber Monday headphones deals 2021: All the best deals so far

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Sales and discounts are common, but few are as impressive as those on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. No matter what you’re looking for, there should be a great deal for you on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. That’s why we’ve put together this guide on the best Cyber Monday headphone deals for 2021.

We don’t need to tell you how the holidays work. We are here to alert you that you should be thinking of the sales you can get on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Now that we’re less than two weeks away, we’re starting to find out more about what will be available this year. If you want a new TV, there’s definitely going to be sales. Are you a massive fan of Apple? There are great Apple deals this November.

That also goes for headphones. Headphones are such a vital part of our everyday life. You obviously want to have a pair that you can rely on. Maybe you’re interested in ones for your commute or when you fly, like wireless headphones. There are Black Friday headphone deals for all different use-cases. We’ll take a look at what we think we’ll see when November 29th comes.

Cyber Monday AirPods and Beats deals 2021

Use devices in Apple’s ecosystem and want a great pair of headphones to seamlessly switch between all your devices? Both AirPods and Beats will do so. There are plenty of reasons to buy AirPods or Beats, especially if you use other Apple devices. For example, these headphones can automatically switch between your devices depending on what you use, plus they support Siri and other features. Here are the best Cyber Monday AirPods and Beats deals for 2021.

Cyber Monday noise-canceling headphones deals 2021

Do you want a pair of noise-canceling headphones that aren’t necessarily AirPods or Beats? Noise-canceling headphones let you cut out noise around you. They’re perfect for things like planes and your daily commute. Here are the best Cyber Monday noise-canceling headphones deals for 2021.

Cyber Monday wireless headphones deals 2021

Maybe you don’t necessarily need noise cancelation tech but still want a pair of wireless headphones. In that case, there are still some great deals for you. Here are the best Cyber Monday wireless headphones deals we could find.

How to get the best Cyber Monday headphone deals

It makes a lot of sense to start paying attention to the price of headphones right around now. It all makes sense to know if there is a new version of a certain pair of headphones coming out this year. The previous model discounts frequently in that instance. For example, Bose QuietComfort 35 II are arguably some of the best over-the-ear headphones on the market today. The Bose QuietComfort 45 is available. We can assume that the QuietComfort 35 II will be discounted this Cyber Monday. They currently are at Target and Amazon.

You’re going to see that some of the premium options are teased, likely starting in the next week or so, that there will be discounts. Keeping an eye on pricing will give you the heads-up on sales. It won’t matter if they are earbuds, wired headphones, or wireless ones.

Once you’ve narrowed it down to the pair that you want, you can check to see if it’s going to be discounted on the manufacturer’s website or whether you need to look at some stores. Places like Target, Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy have some of the best headphone deals in November.

Last year’s Cyber Monday headphone deals

Last year, we saw AirPods Pro on sale around that time of year because they had debuted in October of 2019. They were under $200 at that time for the first time. People who didn’t already have them snatched them up like crazy. But that wasn’t the only pair of earbuds available during the 2020 holiday season. Apple AirPods 3 are out and you can get them now. But AirPods Pro are the lowest they’ve ever been at Amazon, down to just $189.99 right now.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are some of the best noise-canceling headphones out there. They were marked down to just $248 a year ago at this time. Beats Solo Pro on-ear headphones are also noise-canceling and top-notch. They were down to $169.99 last year and are at that price again right now.

Black Friday vs Cyber Monday headphone deals

Based on past experiences, we’ve seen that there tend to be good deals on both days. But you’re going to see some of the higher value headphones on sale for Cyber Monday. Including all of the companies we’ve mentioned before, you’ll see deals on various Samsung, JBL, JLab, Jabra headphones, and more. If the supply remains, then the sale will remain through Cyber Monday. Save money after Thanksgiving.

There are some specific Cyber Monday headphone deals. If we do see ones that are specifically for Cyber Monday, we will highlight them here.

Headphones to keep an eye on

If you love sound and consider yourself an audiophile, check out the Shure Aonic 215 Gen 2 earbuds. For those looking for something that is already a great deal, the Nothing Ear (1) earbuds are a solid choice. If you have a OnePlus phone, the OnePlus Buds Pro are an excellent complement. The Master & Dynamic MW08 Sport earbuds are also great to work out in. Cancel out the noise with the JBL Tour One headphones. Also, these are just some of the ones to keep an eye on.

What you will find now

Take a look at Target, Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon. Right now, you can get Samsung Galaxy Buds at Best Buy for only $149.99. Also, Target is offering Beats Solo 3 headphones for only $99 currently. And those are just some of the options. At Amazon, Philips H9505 Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation Headphones are down to just $129.99, a 48% discount. Here are more.

