5 Best Bluetooth Speakers 2021: Portable, waterproof, more

Bluetooth speakers are hugely popular right now, but not all speakers are created the same. The key is finding the perfect balance between sound quality, portability, and price to suit your budget. Having a Bluetooth speaker is a fantastic way to always have your music with you. You’ll be able to listen wherever you need to and sync it up with your smartphone and other devices. Plus, you can amplify the sound around you for a more pleasurable listening experience. There are countless options out there these days, and it can easily be overwhelming. We have tested dozens upon dozens of different models over the years, and here you’ll find the best Bluetooth speakers that we’ve found.

One of the best Bluetooth speakers for your budget

The Cambridge Soundworks OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker is the best affordable wireless speaker out there. It punches well above its weight, with sound quality typically found in far more expensive options. It also has upgraded 100-foot Bluetooth range so you don’t have to worry about wandering with your smartphone, and it’s IPX5 water resistance to protect against splashes. This is designed to have greater sound clarity, so you’ll get the music quality you want. Thanks to the Volume Booster 10+ watt power AMP, this pumps out more volume without distortion. The unique, triangular design helps deliver sound at all angles.

Key Features:

Triangular design delivers sound at all angles

IPX5 water resistance

Volume Booster 10+ watt power AMP

OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker, Louder Volume, Crystal Clear Stereo Sound, Rich Bass,… List Price: $34.99 Price: $25.99 You Save: $9.00 (26%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

The best Bluetooth speakers that fit in your middle range

Anker is a brand that’s known for offering terrific quality products at affordable prices, but we still weren’t prepared for how impressive the Soundcore Flare Wireless Speaker by Anker is the first time we tested it. This compact speaker offers full, well-tuned sound that’s still crystal clear even when the volume is cranked up. The Soundcore Flare speaker also has surprisingly deep bass for such a compact speaker, and it even has built-in LED lights so you can put on a show while you listen. You can bring this outside to play it near the pool, as it has IP67 waterproof protection. There are customizable modes that tailor the atmosphere to suit your mood. It features neodymium drivers for intensified sound. It can be connected to a second Soundcore Flare to double your sound.

Key Features:

Customizable modes that tailor the atmosphere

Built-in LED lights

Neodymium drivers

Soundcore Flare Wireless Speaker by Anker, Waterproof Party Speaker with 360° Sound, Enhanced… Price: $64.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Get the top of the line

If you want the best in the business, look to a company that has been making incredible audio products for decades. The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Series II Portable Bluetooth Speaker is a top-of-the-line portable Bluetooth speaker in every regard. From sound quality and 360-degree audio projection to jaw-dropping 17-hour battery life, the Revolve+ is as good as it gets. This plays longer and louder than the original Revolve+. It is a durable portable speaker that has IP55 water resistance. You’ll even be able to take phone calls from this, as it has a built-in mic. The voice prompts talk you through pairing your device to the speaker. It is an Amazon Alexa-enabled speaker.

Key Features:

360-degree audio projection

17 hours of battery life

Built-in mic

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) Portable Bluetooth Speaker - Wireless Water-Resistant Speak… Price: $299.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Bring this with you wherever you go

One of the best Bluetooth speakers you’re going to find to carry around is the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 2nd Gen Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker. This is a waterproof and rugged speaker that improves sound performance. It has a slim and intuitive design with an easy-to-use button interface. There is a reduced weight for simpler carrying. It has a long cord that you’re able to hold onto or hang it from. This has an integrated Alexa voice assistant with Far Field technology. It holds IP67 dust- and waterproof certification. There is a three microphone array for great call clarity. It has a battery powered source. Also, you can listen for up to 18 hours before charging. It weighs just over a pound.

Key Features:

Reduced weight for simpler carrying

Alexa voice assistant with Far Field technology

Three microphone array

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 2nd Gen Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with Voice Assist & Alex… Price: $250.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Listen for a long time

The Marshall Stockwell II Portable Bluetooth Speaker will help you get more out of your sound. It offers 20 hours of portable playtime on a single charge. This utilizes True Stereophonic, which is a unique form of multi-directional sound from Marshall. It delivers absolute 360° sound, so no matter where you sit, it’s the sweet spot. It features IPX4 water-resistant rating and is equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 technology. This will work with your device from over 30 feet away. This is one of the best Bluetooth speakers that has multi-host functionality, so you can switch and connect between two Bluetooth devices. The guitar-inspired carry strap looks incredible.

Key Features:

Multi-directional sound from True Stereophonic

Bluetooth 5.0 technology

Guitar-inspired carry strap

Marshall Stockwell II Portable Bluetooth Speaker - Grey, NEW Price: $305.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Take a look at our picks for the best smart home devices!