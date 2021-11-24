BGR 2021 Black Friday gift guide

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Luna Display

If you’re working from home, you know that you can always use a new screen. With the Luna Display from Astropad, you can turn your iPad into a wireless display for Mac or PC. It’s a great gift for anybody who is working remotely who has an iPad. You can mix and match devices, so even if you have a PC, you can link your iPad with it.

The small dongle plugs into your computer for easy use. It comes in either USB-C, Mini DisplayPort, or HDMI. So you’ll have options as to how to best connect your devices. It also supports Headless Mode. Starting on Black Friday and running through Cyber Monday, you can get 30% off all Luna orders plus free shipping worldwide.

Luna Display from Astropad Price: $91.00 on Black Friday

Sublue Navbow Underwater Scooter

Image source: Sublue

Did you watch the Netflix hit series Squid Game? You may remember the scene that involved an underwater scooter used by a character to try and escape. Well, you can buy the Sublue Navbow Underwater Scooter to use on your next water adventure. It is an extremely powerful, yet agile, underwater scooter that features a strong motor. You’ll get maximum flexibility underwater as you’re exploring.

This has a 60-minute battery life and will move at a maximum speed of 2 m/s. You can use it with one hand if you want. There is a low battery alert and an OLED display to show you what is going on. It is waterproof down to 40m. There are three speed switches to help you control your pace. Ideal for underwater photographers, this lets you explore more of the great vastness of the ocean. Starting on Thanksgiving, you’ll save $150 on this and get a free waterproof backpack in gray. (You can also find it on Amazon with a battery bundle)

Navbow Underwater Scooter Price: $849.00 on Black Friday

GlobeIn

Struggling to find something for your family member or friend? GlobeIn might be able to help. It is a subscription box that can fill their home with artisan items. Each box gives them four to five new items, all sharing a specific theme. Subscribers will be able to select the themes monthly.

Each item is ethically sourced, fair trade certified and made by artisans who are paid fairly. There are sustainable home goods that are beautifully handcrafted. Some examples of the boxes are the Bash Box, which had dinnerware from Morocco, and the Sow Box, which had gardening tools from India. They’ll get packages from around the world. The monthly subscription is $40. On Black Friday, if you spend $100, you’ll get a $25 gift card. If you spend $200, you’ll get a $50 gift card.

GlobeIn subscription box service Price: $40.00/month

Upgrade your kitchen

Take a look at the Black Friday gift guide for kitchen essentials. There are a ton of deals specifically for great kitchen additions. Here are some of our favorites.

Sharp French 4-Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator with Water Dispenser

What better place to start in the kitchen than the refrigerator? With the Sharp French 4-Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator with Water Dispenser, you will get exactly what you want in terms of storage and convenience. This has a triple cooling system that allows independent control over the fridge, drawers, and ice maker. There is a door ice and water dispenser.

The flex drawer can be set to four different temperatures. The exterior is fingerprint-resistant, so you won’t see smudges. It will make ice automatically and produces up to 4.4 pounds daily. The freezer drawer includes an upper pullout drawer for quick access. Right now, you can get this for $1,500 off.

Sharp French 4-Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator with Water Dispenser Price: $2,699.99

Bruvi

If you’re looking for a Black Friday gift guide entry that is based on coffee, let us introduce Bruvi. It is a single-serve coffee maker that is here to perk up your taste buds. This delivers hotter, stronger, smoother coffee without the bitterness you may have experienced from other single-serve coffee makers. The B-Pods are eco-friendly, so you can throw them away or recycle them.

It offers a ton of variety, as it can make coffee, espresso, cold brew, iced coffee, matcha lattes, and more. You’ll actually get more coffee from each pod, as it delivers up to 16gm per pod. You can also be controlled with the mobile app, so you can brew remotely. You can preorder it right now and the preorder bundle saves 45%.

Bruvi Coffee Maker Price: $198.00

Glowstone Smart Mug 2

To go with that cup of coffee, there is the Glowstone Smart Mug 2. Do you hate having to reheat your coffee because you took too long to drink it? With these mugs, that isn’t an issue. This is a wirelessly charged mug that keeps your drink hotter longer. Made from elegant fine bone China, it starts to glow when the mug is on and heating.

Drinks are kept at an optimal 145°F. It is dishwasher-safe, which makes cleaning it easier. The battery life lasts for an hour, so you can come back to your coffee an hour later and it’s still the right temperature. This holds up to 12.5 fl. oz. It comes in numerous colors, so you can pick your favorite. Over the Black Friday weekend, all of the colors are down to just $129 per mug, a $45 discount.

Glowstone Smart Mug 2 Price: $129.00 on Black Friday

BlendJet 2

The BlendJet 2 actually went to space. If it can work under those conditions, it will help you in your kitchen for sure. But this can also work anywhere you need it, as it is portable. Thanks to the TurboJet technology, the BlendJet 2’s stainless steel blades are offset from the center of the base, giving a tornado effect while blending. This results in better blending.

It is USB-C rechargeable, so you don’t need to plug it into an outlet to use it. Cleaning it is a breeze, as you just have to add a little soap and water and then turn it on. It comes in 16 different colors and it also doubles as a food processor when you double press the power button. Right now, you can get 15% off one BlendJet, 20% off two, and 25% off three.

BlendJet 2 Price: $49.95

For the photography fanatics

Display your favorite photos and get more equipment for your camera on your Black Friday gift guide. Here are some of our favorite camera and photography-themed gifts.

Nixplay Smart Photo Frame Touch

Rather than just showing one photo at all times in a frame, the Nixplay Smart Photo Frame Touch lets you do more. This allows you to display photos in a private, secure, and encrypted way. Even if you and your family members are far apart, you’ll be able to share photos and videos through this. From the iOS and Android app, you can share photos and 15-second clips to the frame.

The new touchscreen panel gives direct access and control of the frame. Dropbox, Facebook, Instagram, and Google Photos are all compatible with this. The Full HD screen can be mounted or displayed in landscape or portrait modes. On Black Friday, you can get the Black & Gold, Wood, or White frame for only $146.99.

Nixplay 10.1 inch Touch Screen Digital Picture Frame with WiFi (W10K) - Black - Share Photos an… List Price: $208.13 Price: $146.99 You Save: $61.14 (29%)

AlfredCamera

A unique entry to the Black Friday gift guide, AlfredCamera will turn your old phones into home security cameras. It is an app you can download to either your iPhone or Android phone. You’ll install Alfred on two different phones. Once you sign in and pair them up, you’ll be able to use one phone as a camera and one as a viewer.

This is ideal for people who have an old phone they don’t use anymore and want to keep an eye on things in their house. You can live stream 24/7, get instant notifications for motion detection, talk with two-way audio, and more. For Black Friday, you can get Alfred Premium for $23.99 for the year. That’s $1.99 per month, a savings of up to 67%.

AlfredCamera Price: $23.99/yr on Black Friday

Aura Buddy

Want to capture the best images of your pet? The Aura Buddy photo frame is designed specifically for pet enthusiasts and is an HD digital Wi-Fi frame. It is designer-friendly and will stream new and old memories from your phone. It’s the perfect way to get old photos that were stuck on your phone on display. So you’ll see how much your pet has grown.

The specific “Biscuit” color celebrates four-legged family members. If you’re giving this as a gift, you can pre-load the Aura beforehand with photos. You can curate what photos you want to use using the Aura app. Starting on November 23 and going until November 30, you can get this for only $159.

Aura Buddy Photo Frame Price: $159.00 on Black Friday

Gamers need gifts too

Looking for the gamer in your life? Below are some of our favorite options for esports and more.

Mavix M4 Gaming Chair

Every gamer needs to be comfortable while trying to vanquish enemies. The Mavix M4 Gaming Chair is one of the most comfortable out there. It is a bold and colorful chair that supports gamers and keeps them cool. Made from Mavix Mesh and a Spacer Mesh seat, it is optimal for sitting in for long periods of time.

You can add Elemax technology to your chair as well. Elemax features heat, cooling, and massage technology. So you can customize however you like to sit. Also, this chair can be used for work and play. Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals give you 10% off the M4 and 50% off the Elemax add-on, saving you $153.

Mavix M4 Gaming Chair Price: Starting at $379.44 on Black Friday

ANDASEAT Eagle 2 Gaming Desk

To go with your gaming chair, the ANDASEAT Eagle 2 Gaming Desk is a smart choice for your setup. This has a large gaming surface with a sleek carbon fiber texture. The Z-shape design looks cool and is very sturdy for your equipment. This features a headphones hook, cable management storage, and an extra-large mousepad.

It can hold up to 330 pounds of equipment. The four leveling feet make sure there is no wobbling. The carbon steel framework makes it last for a long time. On Black Friday, this is down to just $99.99, a $270 discount.

ANDASEAT Eagle 2 Gaming Desk,Ergonomic Gaming Desk with USB Gaming Handle Rack&Full Desk Mouse… Price: $98.99

GameSir G4 Pro Bluetooth Wireless Gaming Controller

Getting the most out of your controller is a must. With the GameSir G4 Pro Bluetooth Wireless Gaming Controller, you’ll maximize your time gaming. This is compatible with many platforms, including both Android and iOS gaming. It works with Nintendo Switch and supports cloud gaming like Apple Arcade, XBOX GAME PASS ULTIMATE, and Google Stadia. It has magnetic ABXY buttons, so you can change them depending on your platform.

There is even a phone holder to help you play more on the go. It is equipped with a six-axis gyroscope and supports motion control. You can set up the turbo function in advance and also screenshot something easily. On Black Friday, get this for only $39.99, saving you $10.

GameSir G4 Pro Bluetooth Game Controller 2.4GHz Wireless Gamepad for Nintendo Switch Apple Arca… List Price: $49.99 Price: $39.99 You Save: $10.00 (20%)

Black Friday gift guide entries for computer gadgets

Want to change up your computer setup? Here are terrific options to do just that.

ZAGG Pro Keys

Turn your tablet into a workstation with the ZAGG Pro Keys. You can choose the size of the case and keyboard to fit your iPad, as there are options for iPad 10.2″, iPad 10.9″, and iPad 11″. You’ll be able to put your iPad into the case to turn it more into a computer. It is lightweight in design and made from durable polycarbonate.

The keyboard is detachable and there is a holder for the Apple Pencil. The keys are backlit in seven different colors, making them easier to read. You can pair it wirelessly with two devices simultaneously, allowing you to toggle between them. You won’t need to charge the keyboard for up to a year. Starting November 24 through November 26, you can get this for 40% off.

ZAGG - ProKeys Wireless Keyboard and Detachable Case - Backlit, Laptop-Style Keys - Multi-Devic… List Price: $99.99 Price: $77.99 You Save: $22.00 (22%)

Backblaze

You better be thinking about your data whenever you’re using your computer. With Backblaze, you can back up your laptops and desktops with ease. It is available for both Macs and PCs and you can access your files from the web or from the mobile app. You can also choose to have your data shipped to you on a USB flash drive or external hard drive. It has simple cloud storage or it can back up your files.

It can backup a virtually unlimited amount of computers, so this is a great option for a business too. This will keep your old file versions or deleted backups for 30 days. But with Extended Version History, you can extend that time to a year and beyond. Also, starting on Black Friday and continuing through Cyber Monday, new customers will receive 50% off at checkout using the code blazeon21.

BackBlaze Computer Backup Price: Starts at $3.50/month on Black Friday

SteelSeries QcK Prism XL Mousepad

Cover your desk with the SteelSeries QcK Prism XL Mousepad so you can maneuver your keyboard and mouse around easily. This comes in multiple sizes, including medium (320 x 270 x 4 mm), XL (900 x 300 x 4 mm), 3XL (1220 x 590 x 4 mm), 4XL (1220 x 762 x 4mm), and 5XL (1600 x 800 x 4mm). That offers you plenty of options for maximizing your desk space. This has brilliant two-zone RGB dynamic illumination.

It takes almost no time to set up the in-game lighting notifications, so you can feel a more immersive playing experience. Made from QcK micro-woven cloth for maximum control, it is optimized for low and high DPI tracking movements. This is a top choice amongst esports pros. Right now, you can get it for 50% off.

SteelSeries QcK Prism XL Mousepad Price: $29.99

Boost your home technology

There are a lot of ways to upgrade your home. Here are some helpful options for your residence.

Loftie Clocks

Get rid of your smartphone alarm clock and check out Loftie Clocks. This will help your work/life balance more and keep you from always looking at your phone. Loftie created a sleep/wake system based on science and this alarm clock helps you relax more. You don’t need to rely on your phone to wake you up.

This alarm clock is complete with a dimmable display, nightlight, two-phase alarm, and custom content playable through the device. You’ll be able to listen to guided meditations, sound baths, and more. Also, you can listen to sleep playlists and a variety of relaxing sounds. The sleep timer will fade the content you’re listening to over time. There is also a backup battery, so you don’t oversleep. Starting November 22 and continuing through Cyber Monday, you can get 25% off with the code BLACKFRIDAY.

Loftie Clocks Price: $111.75 starting Nov 22

EnviroKlenz Air System Plus

You can never have clean enough air. Thanks to the EnviroKlenz Air System Plus, your home will let you breathe more easily. This took the original EnviroKlenz Air System and added in UVC bulbs to provide additional germicidal irradiation and internal system cleaning. It changes the air three to five times an hour in rooms up to 1,000 sq. ft.

The EnviroKlenz Air Cartridge is proven to remove 99.9% of viruses and bacteria. It is simple, safe, and effective with a four-speed blower. It offers the quietest and most efficient airflow on the market. There are indicator lights that let you know when the UVC bulbs need to be changed. Starting on Black Friday and running through Cyber Monday, you’ll get up to $159 off the system.

EnviroKlenz Air System Plus Price: $640.00 on Black Friday

ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control

Save money on your electric bill with the ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control. You’ll save up to 26% on annual heating and cooling costs (compared to a hold of 72°F). This has Alexa built-in for calls, music, and more controls. There is SmartSensor that will extend comfort to your most important rooms.

Anytime a door or window is left open, this will automatically pause your HVAC system. That occurs when you have the ecobee SmartSensor for doors and windows and a Haven subscription (sold separately). This also works with your preferred smart home system. Right now, you can get it for only $199.

ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control , Black List Price: $249.00 Price: $199.00 You Save: $50.00 (20%)

RYSE SmartShade

Do you hate struggling with the cord on your blinds? Don’t even think about those anymore when you have RYSE SmartShade. This allows you to turn the shades you already own into convenient and comfortable SmartShades. You can control your shades from your bed, couch, or wherever you want. The device is installed on the window frame to control your window shades and cords.

You can automate the shades with the RYSE smartphone app. But you can also integrate it with Google Home, Amazon Alexa, or Apple HomeKit to create schedules or routines. It can automatically lower or open the shade to help you save money on heating and cooling. On Black Friday, you can place an order for a discounted price of $139. But they will likely sell out quickly.

RYSE SmartShade Price: $139.00 on Black Friday

Upgrade your home gym

Do you want to get ahead of your new year’s resolutions? Take a look at some great exercise equipment options.

Tonal

Want to get more out of your small space? Tonal can help you work out in the space you need. This gives you an entire gym and a personal trainer in your home. You will mount the machine on your wall and the video screen will walk you through exercises and workouts. You can track all of your data and reps to see your gains over time.

There are thousands of effective and engaging workouts tailored to your body and your fitness goals. The personalized programs and automatic weight suggestions help you get the most out of your sessions. Tonal Live offers you live and on-demand workouts. Strength, cardio, high intensity, yoga, and mobility workouts are just some of the exercises you can do. Right now, you can get $250 off.

Tonal Price: $2,745.00

ExoGun DreamPro

Recover faster from your workout sessions with the ExoGun DreamPro. This delivers percussive therapy treatments to your body. It’ll relieve pain, boost performance, and enhance recovery. It weighs about the same as an iPad, so you can bring it anywhere. Also, it has a three-hour battery life, meaning it can be used for a long time.

There are four attachments that come with it for more pointed therapy. You can use this all over your body for all kinds of muscle groups. It is quiet, at only 70dB. There are six speed settings that can cater to you. The week of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you can get it for $465 off!

ExoGun DreamPro Price: $133.00 on Black Friday

Peloton Bike+

When the coronavirus pandemic hit last year, people rushed to get indoor workout equipment. Peloton became one of the most popular brands in the world. The Peloton Bike+ allows you to do so many workouts in your home gym, not just cycling. You’ll be able to move from class to class, as the bike allows you to cycle and then go into strength or cardio classes.

That’s because the screen can swivel 360°, giving you the opportunity to see your workout from different areas of your workout room. There are live weekly classes and also an on-demand library with classes that range from 5 to 90 minutes. Plus, with the Peloton subscription, you’ll get to see the diverse instructors and find a lot of classes that fit your skill level. Between now and Cyber Monday, you can get $350 off the Bike+.

Peloton Bike+ Price: $2,145.00

More sports-related gifts

Find more gifts for athletes below.

Power Plate Move

Want to get more out of your workouts? Try them on a Power Plate Move. This is a platform that is a combination of size and function. It is a columnless base that vibrates up to 50 times a second to send tiny vibrations through your body.

The micro-vibrations will help to activate more muscles, burn more calories, and improve circulation. It will also assist in muscle recovery. With its patented PrecisionWave™ Technology, your balance will improve as will your metabolic rate. There are six variable frequency modes and it features a textured surface for added grip. Right now, you can get 25% off and on Black Friday it comes with a free red Pulse massage gun.

Power Plate Move Price: $2,246.25

Sportneer Smart Scale

See how your gains are coming along with the Sportneer Smart Scale. It does so much more than just tell you your weight. There are 14 different body composition stats you can track with this. Take a look at bone mass, muscle mass, water weight, protein levels, and more. This can provide you with detailed health reports any time you use it.

There are eight sensitive electrodes and four high-precision sensors to ensure higher accuracy. This scale will connect via Bluetooth or with a Wi-Fi connection to your smartphone app. That way, it can automatically sync with the Apple Health app if you have an iPhone. There are unlimited profiles you can create in the Sportneer app, so it’s great for an entire family. It was just made available at Amazon for $69.99.

Sportneer Smart Body Fat Scale with 8 Electrodes, Bluetooth & Wi-Fi, Accurate Digital Scales fo… Price: $69.99 ($69.99 / Count)

Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor

For the golfer in your life, the Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor will help improve their game. Practice makes perfect in golf and this will help you understand more effectively how you’re hitting the ball. You can see the distances each of your clubs is hitting. It only takes 30 seconds to set up, as you can just open the app, connect the device, and go.

You’ll get instant feedback with shot tracing, as this can be used indoors or while hitting off a mat at a driving range. If you’re using it on a range or course, the GPS satellite view will show you where your ball would land. It works from iPhone 6 and later and iPads from 2017 and later. Starting November 24 through December 1, you can get $150 off.

Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor for Golf Indoor and Outdoor Use with GPS Satellite View and Profe… List Price: $499.99 Price: $349.99 on November 24 You Save: $150.00 (30%)

Additional gifts to consider on your Black Friday gift guide

We have a few more gifts for you to think about before your shopping is done.

Tronsmart Splash 1 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

For a great stocking stuffer, the Tronsmart Splash 1 Portable Bluetooth Speaker adds more to your shower time. It has integrated dual drivers and patented DSP audio technology. This delivers 15W stereo sound as well as realizing tonal balance with shockingly punchy bass. It is simple to keep in your bathroom or bring with you.

It has a long-lasting battery, as it can play continuously for 24 hours. This is IPX7 waterproof, making it great for the outdoors. The shrinkable lanyard can help you carry it. The Bluetooth 5.0 technology enables it to achieve lower power consumption. By using coupon code 4VHYG88G on Black Friday, you can get this for only $20.99.

Speakers Bluetooth Wireless,Tronsmart Splash 1 Portable Bluetooth Speakers IPX7 Waterproof Outd… Price: 20.99 on Black Friday Coupon Code: 4VHYG88G

Coravin Timeless Three SL

When you open a bottle of wine, you want it to taste as good as it can. With the Coravin Timeless Three SL wine preservation system, your wine can last longer. This allows you to keep wine safe from oxidation, as you can pour the wine without removing the cork. You can preserve wine for weeks, months, and even years.

The specially designed coated wine needle pierces gently through the cork. It’ll let you pour from the bottle without having the wine suffer. Argon gas then enters the bottle to prevent it from oxidation. You can just press the trigger to pressurize the wine bottle. This option introduces you to the system, as there are bigger sets that allow you to keep more bottles of wine preserved at once. Starting November 22 and running through November 29, pick this up for just $112.50, a savings of $37.49.

Coravin Timeless Three SL Wine Bottle Opener and Preservation System List Price: $149.00 Price: $112.50 starting November 22 You Save: $37.25 (25%)

CASETiFY iPhone 13 Max Pro case

Need a cool case for your iPhone 13 Max Pro that you just got? The CASETiFY iPhone 13 Max Pro case is a great choice. There are some really cool patterns available in this to make your phone stick out more. Pets, florals, and stars can adorn the back of your iPhone 13 Max Pro.

They are all made from sustainable materials. You can choose between different impact resistance, as the Ultra Impact case is protective for a fall up to 9.8 feet. The DEFENSIFY anti-microbial coating eliminates 99% of bacteria. Plus, this is compatible with wireless chargers. Pick your favorites and from November 22 to 28, you’ll get 10% off if you buy one, 20% off if you buy two, and 25% off if you buy three.

CASETiFY iPhone 13 Max Pro case Price: Starting at $58.50 on November 22

Movies Anywhere

Finally, searching through all of the streaming platforms is difficult. But with Movies Anywhere, all of your platforms can be combined to see what you can watch where. You can sign up for a free account and then link up your streaming and cable accounts. Participating retailers are Apple TV, Prime Video, Vudu, Xfinity, Google Play/YouTube, Microsoft Movies & TV, FandangoNOW, Verizon Fios TV, and DIRECTV.

If the movie that you want to watch is cheaper on a specific retailer, you’ll be able to watch it on Movies Anywhere for the lowest price. Once you create the free account, you can click on the “Deals” tab and it will show you the lowest prices for the films. When you make your selection, you can stream it on Movies Anywhere. The deals change all the time and some of the best deals you’ll find are going on during Black Friday.

Movies Anywhere Price: Top deals on Black Friday

Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.