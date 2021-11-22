Black Friday desktop computer deals 2021: The deals that are live now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Black Friday is almost here. Now that fall is in full force, you better be getting your holiday shopping list in order. There are certain trends that you’re sure to see and we are starting to see them already. When it comes to Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, there are always so many great ones. From TVs to smart home devices, there’s plenty to love. But many people take a look at the sales for one thing: computers.

Laptops and computer accessories are usually at the top of the list for people searching. Being able to get a new keyboard, mouse, headset, or entire computer is definitely a deal worth looking out for. Before November 26th and 29th roll around, you need to be prepared. If you’re looking for a desktop computer, you’re in luck. There are always a ton of Black Friday desktop computer deals.

This is a guide that we will be updating as the days get closer. You’ll be able to get a better idea of what is actually going to be happening as we get closer to the dates. Check out all of our coverage for Black Friday.

Black Friday 2021 Mac deals

The iMac and Mini Mini are loved by Apple fans around the world, and for good reason. The iMac, for example, was recently updated with a colorful new design and new internal components. It looks great, and works very well. The Mac Mini is an Apple classic, with its small form-factor and cheap price tag. Here are the best Black Friday 2021 Mac deals.

2020 Apple iMac with Retina 5K Display (27-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) List Price: $1,799.00 Price: $1,699.00 You Save: $100.00 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Black Friday 2021 Windows desktop deals

If you’re a Windows fan, you’re in luck — there are plenty of great desktop deals for your needs. Here are the best Windows desktop computer deals we could find.

Dell OptiPlex 9020 Small Form Computer Desktop PC, Intel Core i7 3.4GHz Processor, 32GB Ram, 1… List Price: $449.99 Price: $417.51 You Save: $32.48 (7%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Acer Aspire TC-1660-UA92 Desktop | 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10400 6-Core Processor | 12GB 2666MHz… List Price: $619.99 Price: $549.99 You Save: $70.00 (11%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Dell Inspiron 3891 Compact Desktop Computer Tower - Intel Core i5-10400, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 256GB S… List Price: $749.99 Price: $699.98 You Save: $50.01 (7%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

HP EliteDesk 800 G3 Mini Business Desktop PC Intel Quad-Core i5-6500T up to 3.1G,16G DDR4,256G… List Price: $263.99 Price: $248.00 You Save: $15.99 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Lenovo IdeaCentre 3 07ADA SFF Desktop, AMD Athlon Silver 3050U 2.3GHz, 4GB Memory, 1TB HDD, DVD… List Price: $341.98 Price: $319.49 You Save: $22.49 (7%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Black Friday 2021 Windows all-in-one deals

All-in-one computers take some of the hassles out of buying a new computer. All-in-one computers have a display built into them, and they usually come with a keyboard and mouse — meaning that all you need to do is plug them in and start using them. Here are the best Black Friday 2021 Windows all-in-one deals.

HP 24-inch All-in-One Touchscreen Desktop Computer, AMD Athlon Gold 3150U Processor, 8 GB RAM,… List Price: $679.99 Price: $598.00 You Save: $81.99 (12%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3i 24" All-in-One Computer, Intel Core i5-10400T Processor, Integrated Gr… List Price: $899.99 Price: $847.22 You Save: $52.77 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

How to get the best Black Friday desktop computer deals

When you’re looking at the years past, you’ll see that computer deals tend to start to be announced at the end of October. Of course, announcement events for newly updated products typically happen right before the holiday season, so people know what new versions they can purchase. The Apple Unleashed event came and we were given updates on the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. The Mac Mini and 2021 MacBook Pro were also announced.

We can almost guarantee is that you’ll see a discount on some previous models, including the iMac 2021 (potentially). You’re probably going to see the iMac 2020 drop in price, allowing people to snatch those up. We’ve seen that Dell has begun announcing its Black Friday sale. You’ll be able to get the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop for $360 off. HP showed its holiday gift guide selection as well. The HP All-in-One 24-df0130m PC is down to only $549.99.

Cyber Monday vs. Black Friday

Last year, there was a bigger push for buying more of your holiday gifts online, thanks to the pandemic. That trend of shopping earlier will likely continue. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be terrific deals on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday. You’re probably going to find that you’ll be able to get ready for Black Friday deals further in advance, thanks to announcements. But if they happen to sell out, Cyber Monday will be there with equally as good of deals.

Places like HP and Dell always have huge Cyber Monday deals. But you’re just as likely to find great options at Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and Amazon on both November 26th and 29th. Black Friday options will come out prior to the Cyber Monday ones, but Cyber Monday should come out closer to the date. Also, Lenovo is currently hosting Dealbusters deals with more to come in the upcoming weeks.

Black Friday desktop computer deals for accessories

As well as desktop computers, you’ll also be able to find great savings on accessories. It’s never a bad idea to have an extra mouse, keyboard, external hard drive, flash drives, and more. Cases for these items too will also be marked down. Monitors are a big option too. Keep an eye on Logitech, Razer, and more for possible big deals in keyboards, especially mechanical ones. If you’re a gamer, this is also an important need. For other options, the outlets we mentioned above are all great choices. Both of those companies are already listing holiday gift guides.

Right now, Amazon has a ton of options. There’s a big sale on Samsung SSD storage. There are also WD external SSDs as well. There is 6% off Google Wifi mesh routers. These are also just a few of the options in Amazon’s early Black Friday deals.

Desktop computer deals from last Black Friday

Some of the big-name manufacturers had huge sales last year, and we expect the same. You’re going to be able to get a Dell for less. An Acer for your family is for sure in play. Last year, you were able to get an entire line of Dell desktops for less, including the Vostro 3000, Inspiron 3880, XPS 8940, and more. Apple had the Mac Mini Desktop on sale for $50 off. Alienware had some nice discounts on Aurora R10 AMD Ryzen 7 Desktop. The options will be out there again this year.

