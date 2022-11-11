Samsung Early Black Friday deals: 9 promos that seem too good to be true

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

When it comes to Samsung early Black Friday deals, so many people are looking for discounts on TVs. After all, there’s no question that Samsung makes some of the best TVs on the market. And if you’re looking for great Samsung TV deals ahead of Black Friday 2022, we have excellent news.

Samsung is offering tons of deep discounts on smart TVs as Black Friday and Cyber Monday approach. You can save up to $2,500 on best-selling Samsung TV models like the Samsung Neo QN900B QLED 8K Smart TV and the Samsung Neo QN90B QLED 4K Smart TV. Plus Samsung Frame TVs have deep discounts right now.

But if you really want the best early Black Friday deals from Samsung, you need to check out all the smartphone and mobile device deals available starting at 9:00 AM ET on Friday, November 11.

Featured deals in this article:

The good news is that all of these fantastic deals are available exclusively to BGR Deals readers. In fact, you won’t find them anywhere else, including on Samsung’s site! These deals are offered only through BGR’s affiliate partner Howl.

But the bad news is that they’re all set to end on November 18. That means you only have a week to get in on the action before these incredible deals disappear.

Best Samsung Early Black Friday deals

If you read our Samsung QN900B 8K smart TV review, you know that Samsung is still one of the best in the business when it comes to high-end televisions. That should go without saying.

And as we mentioned earlier, both of Samsung’s hottest TVs are on sale ahead of Black Friday with the deepest discounts of the year.

Samsung Neo QN900B QLED 8K Smart TV: Up to $2,000 off

Samsung Neo QN90B QLED 4K Smart TV: Up to $2,500 off

Those are fantastic deals indeed. But if you really want the best and most exclusive early Black Friday deals from Samsung, you’ll be shopping for smartphones, tablets, and wearables right now.

Samsung smartphone deals ahead of Black Friday

Image source: Samsung

The very best deals of Samsung’s Early Access Black Friday sale are on the company’s latest and greatest smartphones. You’ll find discounts of up to $350 off the latest models, along with increased trade-in credits of up to $1,000. That’s unheard of!

As you likely guessed, the best deals are on Samsung’s most expensive flagship phones. Specifically, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 has the deepest discount and highest enhanced trade-in out of any Galaxy phone. You’ll save $350 and get a trade-in credit of up to $1,000, depending on which smartphone model you trade in.

Or, if you don’t have a phone to trade, you’ll get an extra $450 discount!

If you’re looking for sales on more affordable Galaxy phones, the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 FE both have terrific early Black Friday deals from Samsung. You’ll save $75 on the S22 with a trade-in credit of up to $400. Or, you can save $100 on the S21 FE and get up to $350 for your trade-in.

Here are all of Samsung’s early Black Friday offers on Galaxy phones:

Samsung deals on tablets and wearables

Image source: Samsung

In addition to Samsung’s smartphone deals, there are some additional early Black Friday deals on tablets and wearables.

First off, you can save up to $300 when you buy a Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series tablet. The S8 series is undoubtedly the best tablet lineup out there for Android fans.

If you’re in the market for a new smartwatch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 is $70 off for the LTE model or $50 off for the version with just Bluetooth. And finally, you can get a free wireless charger when you purchase Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro true wireless earphones.

Again, most of these deals are available exclusively through BGR Deals’ partner, Howl. You won’t find them anywhere on Samsung’s site. Samsung is offering some additional deals ahead of Black Friday, though, and you can shop them all right here.

