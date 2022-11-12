Samsung Early Black Friday deals can net you top phones for less

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

The holiday season is the best time to look for a new phone. Generally, the latest phones have been out for a few months, so the initial mad dash for them has cooled. That’s when manufacturers start to give faithful customers, or customers they hope to bring in, big discounts. Samsung is now in the process of giving out big time discounts as a part of the Samsung Early Black Friday deals event. But BGR readers as some of the only people who can get them.

Thanks to the Samsung Early Black Friday deals, Samsung is offering Early Access promos through BGR’s affiliate partner, Howl. The deals started on November 11 and last through November 18. So these prices won’t last very long. If you’re in the market for a Samsung Galaxy phone, this is the time to strike.

Featured deals in this article:

Take a look at all the Samsung phone deals you can get during this limited-time deal with the help of BGR and Howl.

Samsung Galaxy smartphone deals in the Samsung Early Black Friday event

Galaxy S22 Ultra colors. Image source: Samsung

If you’ve checked out our Samsung Galaxy S21 review, you know Samsung makes quality phones for Android users. What about getting the latest Samsung Galaxy phones and tremendous discounts on them?

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the latest available Galaxy phone from Samsung. It’s been out since February and you can get incredible value for it during this weeklong sale.

You’re eligible to get it for $225 off and that’s just the base discount. You’re eligible for up to $730 with enhanced trade-in credit if you’re swapping out your old phone for it. You can also opt for the Samsung Galaxy S22+ and save $150 on it. Plus, you’re eligible for up to that same $730 with enhanced trade-in credit.

If you prefer the flagship Samsung Galaxy S22, it’s down $75 right now. But you’re also offered up to $615 enhanced trade-in credit for switching. Lastly, if you want the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, you’re eligible for $100 off and up to $610 with enhanced trade-in credit.

More Samsung smartphones on sale

Perhaps the flip and foldable Galaxy phones are more your style. The Samsung Z Flip4 is one of the latest iterations of these fun phones and offers customers four different colors to choose from. Thanks to Samsung and Howl, you can get $150 off with up to $720 enhanced trade-in credit or $200 off with no trade-in credit.

If you’re looking for the Samsung Z Fold4, which also came out this year, you can also get a huge discount on it. Close it shut, slide it in your pocket, and hit the road after you save big. For this you get even more savings, as you’re eligible for $350 off with up to $1,000 enhanced trade-in credit or $450 off with no trade-in credit.

Other Samsung deals

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wireless earphones.

These smartphone deals aren’t the only ones taking place during the Early Access Promos event. You can also get Galaxy TabS8 tablets for cheaper. You’re eligible to get up to $300 off select TabS8 tablets.

If music is where your passion lies (or podcasts), you’re going to want the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro earbuds. You’ll get a free wireless charger with the purchase of the Galaxy Buds2 Pro.

You must remember that these deals will only last through November 18th. You don’t have much time left, so you better hurry to save big on Samsung Galaxy products.