Best Cyber Monday tablet deals in 2021: iPads, Samsung Galaxy, more

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the perfect time to get a new tablet. If you’re considering buying an iPad, Android tablet, or even a Windows tablet, there’s no better time than Black Friday or Cyber Monday to buy. That’s why we’ve put together this guide on the best Cyber Monday tablet deals in 2021.

Cyber Monday is on November 29, but the deals have actually already started rolling out. We’re expecting quite a few different Cyber Monday tablet deals, including from the likes of Apple, Amazon, Samsung, and more.

There are quite a few things to consider before buying a new tablet, but perhaps the most important consideration to make is what ecosystem of products you prefer. If you already have an iPhone, it might be a good idea to get an iPad, considering you’ll be able to use many of the same apps and access the same content easily. If you’re a big Amazon user, check out Amazon’s Fire HD line of tablets. You’ll also want to think about how big of a tablet you want, and how much you’re willing to spend.

We’ll be updating this guide regularly as we get closer to the big Cyber Monday shopping event, but before that, keep an eye on our Black Friday tablet deals guide. And, we’ll be adding deals in the meantime, so you won’t necessarily have to wait until the event to get a tablet at a great price. Also, if you’re looking for other Black Friday deals, check out our full guides on the best Black Friday TV deals, best Black Friday smart home deals, best Black Friday Apple deals, and best Black Friday video game deals.

Cyber Monday 2021 iPad deals

The iPad is the most popular tablet, and for good reason. iPads work extremely well with your other Apple products, plus they’re beautifully designed, have a number of great features, and have a powerful operating system in iPadOS.

There are a number of current-generation iPad models. There’s the entry-level iPad, the iPad Mini, the iPad Air, and the iPad Pro. Of course, you might find some deals on previous-generation iPads too.

Cyber Monday 2021 Android tablet deals

Android tablets work well within Google’s ecosystem, and they’re available in all kinds of different form-factors and performance levels. Here are the best Cyber Monday 2021 Android tablet deals. There are also deals on Amazon’s tablets, which integrate with Amazon’s ecosystem of services.

Cyber Monday 2021 Windows tablet deals

Windows comes in tablet form too. While most Windows tablets are actually 2-in-1s, there are some great tablets that run Windows 10. Here are the best Cyber Monday 2021 Windows laptop deals.

When is Cyber Monday?

This year, Cyber Monday takes place on November 29. Black Friday will take place the previous Friday, November 26.

How to get the best Cyber Monday tablet deals

Buying a new tablet can be difficult at times. After all, a great tablet can be your one-stop shop for all kinds of entertainment — while a bad one can just be frustrating to use. That’s why we’ll only include deals on tablets that we think are actually worth considering buying.

To ensure that you get a great tablet, make sure that you buy it from a reputable brand. Apple, Amazon, Samsung, and Lenovo all make solid tablets. Apple’s iPads are known for being easy to use and well-rounded, and if you’re unsure what kind of tablet to buy, you should get an iPad. If you see a steep discount on an iPad, it’s well-worth considering.

Black Friday vs Cyber Monday tablet deals

It can be hard to know which will be better — Black Friday or Cyber Monday tablet deals? Ultimately, both days will likely offer excellent deals.

Cyber Monday falls on November 29. Traditionally, Cyber Monday has been the time to take advantage of online deals, while Black Friday has been for in-store deals. These days, however, the two are merging — and you’ll be able to take advantage of many online deals on Black Friday.

In the end, if you find a great deal on a tablet you want on Black Friday, we recommend buying it. There’s no guarantee that Cyber Monday deals will match it, and we won’t know until after the event. It’s entirely possible that there will be a better deal on Cyber Monday, but it’s also possible that there won’t be any good tablet deals on Cyber Monday.

Where are the best Cyber Monday tablet deals?

We’ll likely get great tablet deals for Black Friday from all kinds of retailers. Notably, the likes of Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, and more, will likely all offer deals on tablets, including some iPad models. It’s a little hard to know exactly where the best tablet deals will come from. Ultimately, the deals will likely be similar across all the major retailers.

If you find a solid deal on a tablet, it’s worth checking the manufacturer’s website to see if they’re offering their own deals, too.

Should I wait until Cyber Monday to buy a tablet?

That depends. The truth is, it’s hard to tell what the different deals will be on Cyber Monday compared to Black Friday. If you see a great deal for a tablet you want on Black Friday, it’s probably worth pulling the trigger. There’s no guarantee that the deal will still be available on Cyber Monday.

Last year’s Cyber Monday tablet deals

Last year, we saw plenty of great Cyber Monday tablet deals, including on Amazon tablets, iPads, Samsung Galaxy tablets, and more. The Fire HD 10, for example, was available for a hefty $100 off its normal price. The iPad Mini came at $449, which is also $100 off its normal price. iPad Pro models were also available at some great discounts.

This year, we’re expecting more of the same. By that time, we may have a new iPad model or two, but we’ll have to wait and see. If we do, we don’t really expect it to be available at a heavy discount, considering the fact that it will only be a few months old.

