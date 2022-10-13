Oops! 27 crazy Prime Access Sale deals that Amazon still hasn’t ended

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s big Prime Early Access Sale was a huge success. It gave Prime members a special opportunity to shop the hottest deals of the holiday season. We saw so many best-selling products on sale at the lowest prices of 2022.

Now, however, the first-ever Prime Early Access Sale is over. Or is it?

Featured deals in this roundup:

October’s Prime Day event was a 48-hour sale that took place on October 11 and October 12. But now, even though Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is over, some of the best deals of the event are somehow still available.

In other words, someone forgot to end these fantastic Fall Prime Day deals!

The good news is you have another opportunity to shop these popular sales before they disappear. But the bad news is these bargains could disappear at any moment.

The shopping experts at BGR have rounded up all the best Prime Early Access Sale deals that are still available now. We’ll also continue to update this roundup with additional October Prime Day deals as we find them.

Prime Early Access Sale 2022: Best deals you can still shop now

To start things off, there are a few best-selling Prime Early Access Sale deals that are still going strong.

First up, we have Apple AirPods 2.

Everyone knows AirPods and, remarkably, pretty much everyone loves them. You don’t often hear AirPods owners with any complaints. They integrate with Apple devices so well, and they also obviously work with Android phones or anything else with Bluetooth.

Apple had two different AirPods models on sale during the Prime Early Access Sale. AirPods Pro 2 were down to $223.24, but that deal is done. If you missed it though, Amazon is still offering a $10 discount.

The more popular AirPods deals is still going, however. AirPods 2 are on sale for just $89.99, which is the lowest price ever!

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24… List Price: $159.00 Price: $89.99 You Save: $69.01 (43%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Another best-seller that’s still discounted is silky-smooth Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets, which are still down to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale Price.

They retail for $50, but right now you can get a set for $15.99!

Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price: $49.99 Price: $15.99 You Save: $34.00 (68%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Next up, we have Amysen Wi-Fi Smart Plugs, which were very popular during Amazon’s big sales event.

These best-selling smart plugs work great with Alexa and Google Assistant. Of course, you can also control them with your smartphone or tie them into your smart home system.

A 4-pack typically retails for $30, but there’s a huge Prime Early Access Sale discount that still hasn’t disappeared. Thanks to a lower retail price and an extra coupon you can clip, these great smart plugs are just $4.25 each.

Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) List Price: $19.97 Price: $16.97 You Save: $3.00 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Tons of Apple products were top-sellers during Amazon’s big sale. That includes AirPods, AirPods Pro 2, and iPad tablets.

The list also includes a few more Apple devices that are still on sale at Prime Day prices!

Apple’s hot new Apple Watch Series 8 is on sale at the lowest prices ever, starting at just $349. You can also get a rare discount on AirTag 4-packs.

Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS 41mm] Smart Watch w/ Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band - M/L… List Price: $399.00 Price: $349.00 You Save: $50.00 (13%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirTag 4 Pack Price: $94.97 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple laptops are on sale at the lowest prices of the season, too.

The newest model Apple makes is the MacBook Air with Apple’s M2 chip. Right now, it’s $150 off. Or, you can pick up a blazing-fast MacBook Pro 14-Inch laptop with a massive $400 discount!

2022 Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD… List Price: $1,199.00 Price: $1,099.00 You Save: $100.00 (8%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

2021 Apple MacBook Pro (14-inch, Apple M1 Pro chip with 8‑core CPU and 14‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 5… Price: $1,920.78 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Amazon device deals

Nearly all of Amazon’s deals are gone for its own devices. There are still a few stragglers though, and we’ve listed the best ones here.

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with latest Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby… List Price: $49.99 Price: $29.99 You Save: $20.00 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire TV Cube, Hands-free streaming device with Alexa, 4K Ultra HD, includes latest Alexa Voice… List Price: $119.99 Price: $59.99 You Save: $60.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Ring Video Doorbell Wired – Convenient, essential features in a compact design, pair with Ring… List Price: $64.99 Price: $39.99 You Save: $25.00 (38%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Price: $79.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Certified Refurbished Echo (4th Gen) | With premium sound, smart home hub, and Alexa | Charcoal… List Price: $89.99 Price: $54.99 You Save: $35.00 (39%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Prime Day deals from Roomba & Sony

Two wildly popular brands during Amazon’s fall Prime Day sale were Roomba and Sony. Believe it or not, all of their best deals are still available now!

Roomba deals for Prime Early Access Sale 2022

iRobot i215220 Robot Vacuum Roomba i215 Price: $199 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… List Price: $274.00 Price: $199 You Save: $75.00 (27%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO (4552) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal - Empties Itself for up… List Price: $649.99 Price: $399 You Save: $250.00 (38%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal- Empties itself, Wi-Fi Conne… List Price: $999.99 Price: $799 You Save: $200.99 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Sony deals for Prime Early Access Sale 2022

Sony WH-XB910N EXTRA BASS Noise Cancelling Headphones, Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headset… List Price: $249.99 Price: $198 You Save: $51.99 (21%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Sony WF-1000XM4 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbud Headphones with Alexa Bu… List Price: $279.99 Price: $248 You Save: $31.99 (11%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

More deals you can still shop now

Below, you’ll find even more deals from Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale that are still available now. As we mentioned earlier, however, you should definitely hurry if you want to take advantage of any of these sales.

Amazon’s big October blowout ended on October 12, as intended. All these deals should have disappeared at that point, but they didn’t. There’s no telling when they’ll be gone for good though, so get in on the action while you still can.

Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV (NS-24DF310NA21, 2020 Model) List Price: $169.99 Price: $89.99 You Save: $80.00 (47%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV (NS-32DF310NA19, 2018 Model) List Price: $179.99 Price: $99.99 You Save: $80.00 (44%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

REOLINK 4K Security Camera System, 4pcs H.265 4K PoE Security Cameras Wired with Smart Person V… List Price: $529.99 Price: $449.99 You Save: $80.00 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Hamilton Beach Food Processor & Vegetable Chopper for Slicing, Shredding, Mincing, and Puree, 1… List Price: $62.99 Price: $39.99 You Save: $23.00 (37%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Wireless Endoscope, DEPSTECH 3.9mm Super Slim borescope for Automotive Inspection, 1080p HD Sna… List Price: $49.99 Price: $42.99 You Save: $7.00 (14%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Wet Mop All in One Tower, Extra Removable… List Price: $999.00 Price: $886.71 You Save: $112.29 (11%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Roku Streaming Stick 4K 2021 | Streaming Device 4K/HDR/Dolby Vision with Roku Voice Remote and… List Price: $49.99 Price: $29.99 You Save: $20.00 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Roku Express 4K+ | Streaming Media Player HD/4K/HDR with Smooth Wireless Streaming and Roku Voi… List Price: $39.99 Price: $24.99 You Save: $15.00 (38%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven, 6 Quart, From the Makers of Instant Pot, 6-in-1, Broil, Roa… List Price: $159.99 Price: $119.95 You Save: $40.04 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!