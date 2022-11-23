Black Friday Fire TV deals 2022: $15 Fire Stick, $80 HDTV, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

There’s one big-ticket item people buy on Black Friday every year. We’re talking about a new TV. Sure, laptops are popular. And yes, headphones and Instant Pots sell by the truck-full. But anyone in the market for a new television is likely planning to buy one on sale ahead of the holidays. And in 2022, Amazon’s Black Friday Fire TV deals are better than we’ve ever seen before.

If you can believe it, prices start at just $14.99 this year in the big Fire TV blowout. That’s how much you’ll pay for Amazon’s entry-level Fire TV Stick Lite. You might want to skip it, though, because the regular Fire TV Stick with Amazon’s upgraded Alexa remote is only $2 more! Moving along to full-size TVs, the deals are even more impressive.

Amazon is offering Fire TV Edition televisions starting at just $79.99 during Black Friday 2022. On top of that, the company now makes and sells its own TVs and they have crazy discounts you won’t believe.

You’ll save up to $200 on Amazon’s already-affordable Omni Series and 4-Series televisions. These are definitely going to be the hottest Fire TV deals of the season!

Fire TV Stick deals for Black Friday 2022

Amazon’s beloved Fire TV Stick lineup is always super popular with BGR Deals readers. Now, the most affordable product in that lineup is even more affordable thanks to the biggest discount ever.

Head to Amazon and you’ll find the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $14.99. Or, you can upgrade to the Fire TV Stick for just $19.99.

We definitely recommend the latter. The difference between the two is the remote. The Alexa Voice Remote Lite that comes with the cheaper Stick doesn’t have extra power and volume buttons to control your TV.

4K streaming sticks have deeper discounts

You can save even more by upgrading to the king of Amazon’s streaming dongles. That’s right, we’re talking about the #1 best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K. There is perhaps no streaming media player at the $50 price point that comes anywhere close to matching the Fire TV Stick 4K. And it’s on sale right now for just $24.99, matching an all-time low price.

If you want 4K and HDR, there’s really no reason to look elsewhere… unless you also want Wi-Fi 6. If that’s the case, then definitely snag the Fire TV Stick 4K Max instead. It’s discounted for the first time ever right now. That’s an awesome Black Friday Fire TV Stick deal!

And finally, if you want it all you can pick up a $120 Fire TV Cube on sale for $79.99. It’s basically a Fire TV Stick 4K combined with an Echo Dot, and people love it!

Black Friday Fire TV deals on Amazon TVs

As we mentioned earlier, Black Friday Fire TV deals in 2022 start at just $79.99. For that tiny sum, you can pick up an Insignia 24-inch Smart HDTV. It’s the #1 best-selling television on Amazon’s entire site. That’s probably because it’s perfect for kitchens, guest bedrooms, or any other small space.

If you want something bigger, however, there are some seriously impressive deals right now.

Amazon has dozens and dozens of Fire TV deals for Black Friday 2022. You can see them all on this page, but get ready to scroll for a very long time.

If you’re looking for a 43″, 50″, or 55″ TV, we’ll save you the suspense. You definitely need to check out Amazon’s Omni Series and 4-Series TV deals.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series

Amazon now offers two different lines of smart TVs. One is the Omni Series and the other is the 4-Series. Needless to say, there are fantastic Black Friday Fire TV deals on both lineups.

As for the biggest differences between the two, there are several important ones. Omni Series TVs include hands-free Alexa support thanks to built-in microphones (don’t worry, there are privacy features too). You also get Dolby Vision support and support for two-way video calls on the Omni Series models.

Prices for the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series start at $299.99 for the 43-inch Omni Series model during Black Friday 2022. The 50-inch version is $359.99 and the best deal is on the Introducing Amazon Fire TV 55″ Omni Series 4K TV. It normally sells for $560 but right now it’s down to $409.99!

We’ve tested the Omni Series ourselves and we were very impressed. Amazon’s 4K picture quality is great, and having hands-free Alexa built right in is so convenient. You’re going to love it!

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series

As for Amazon’s 4-Series Fire TVs, you get the same great viewing experience aside from Dolby Vision. If you can live without that and without hands-free Alexa built into your TV, you can save a bunch of money. The 55-inch 4-Series TV is $379.99 for Black Friday 2022, which is $30 less than the Omni Series.

If you don’t need a TV that’s quite so large, there are two more deals for you to check out. Amazon’s 50-inch 4-Series TV costs $329.99 for Black Friday 2022, and the 43-inch version is just $269.99.

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick lineup: Key details

If you’d like to compare the different Fire TV Stick models across Amazon’s lineup, we’ll list some key features right here. After all, each of these Black Friday Fire TV Stick deals is so good, it’s tough to choose between them!

Fire TV Stick 4K

The Fire TV Stick 4K is Amazon’s most powerful streaming media player ever with the popular dongle form factor

Supports all of your favorite streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV+, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, Paramount+, Discovery+, and so much more.

You can also stream for free with Tubi, Pluto TV, IMDb TV, and other free streaming services

Plenty of games and other apps to choose from in Amazon’s app store

The included Alexa voice remote lets you control your content and more with your voice

You can also use Alexa voice commands to check the weather, control your smart home devices, and so much more

Supports 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+

Fire TV gives you access to more than 500,000 different movies and TV episodes

Amazon Prime members get free access to Amazon Prime Video

Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Amazon’s most powerful streaming stick ever is 40% more powerful than Fire TV Stick 4K

Enjoy faster app and game launches as well as smoother navigation

This is also Amazon’s first streaming stick with Wi-Fi 6 support

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max supports Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos audio

Fire TV Stick & Fire TV Stick Lite

Amazon’s most affordable Fire TV Stick streams in Full HD

Lite version includes the new Alexa Voice Remote Lite, which does not have IR buttons to control your TV



Use Alexa on your remote to launch apps, pause shows, answer questions, and more

Enjoy access to thousands of channels including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, and HBO Max

Fire TV Cube

This is Amazon’s most powerful streaming device

It’s basically a Fire TV Stick 4K combined with an Echo Dot

In addition to 4K UHD streaming and HDR support, you also get hands-free Alexa

You can a sk Alexa to turn on the TV, dim the lights, and play your show

Control compatible soundbars and A/V receivers, too

Built-in speaker lets you hear Alexa’s responses even when your TV is off

Supports Dolby Vision in addition to HDR and HDR10+

