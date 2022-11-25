Black Friday deal: This $50 band can replace a $500 Apple Watch

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

I paid about $500 for my Apple Watch, and I can’t imagine life without it at this point. Of course, you won’t pay that much for your Apple Watch if you get one today. As you’ll see in our Apple Watch deals guide, all the latest models, including the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra, are discounted ahead of Black Friday. But before you get either of those models, there’s something else you should check out. Amazon’s Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 7 can definitely replace an Apple Watch, and the price is just $46 today.

Believe it or not, that tiny sum gets you a wearable that can truly replace the Apple Watch. If you’ve never heard of the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 7 before, you definitely need to check it out.

Apple Watch is back after selling out

Amazon was running an incredible sale on the two newest Apple Watch models. With that in mind, it’s no surprise that they sold out.

If you’ve been waiting to buy a new Apple Watch and you don’t want to pay full price to Apple, you’re in luck.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is back in stock in several different colorways. What’s more, it’s on sale again at great prices starting at just $349. Or, if you want to spend even less, the Apple Watch SE starts at just $199 while it’s on sale!

Both of those Apple Watch deals are phenomenal. And you’ll find even more great bargains in our big Apple Watch deals roundup.

But before you buy one, there’s a great alternative that you should check out.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 7 features

Image source: Xiaomi Xiaomi isn’t a massive brand here in the US just yet. But elsewhere, Xiaomi has become one of the biggest names in consumer electronics.

The company is sort of like Apple or Samsung in that it makes countless different gadgets. And the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 7 is the company’s latest and greatest smart band.

This little band is a fantastic wearable in so many ways. And wait until you see the price of the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 7!

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Activity Tracker High-Res 1.62" AMOLED Screen, Bluetooth 5.2, 120 Sports Modes… Price: Was $50, Now $46 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

It’s hard to believe that this smart band’s full retail price is only $50. Seriously, just take a look at these features:

1.62” AMOLED touchscreen display

Sleep monitoring

Breathing tracking

24-hour heart rate monitoring

SpO2 sensor

5ATM water resistant

14-day battery life

Bluetooth 5.2

Works with iPhone and Android phones

There’s so much to unpack there, and that’s just a small sampling of this model’s noteworthy features.

Of course, the real attention-grabber is this smart band’s price tag.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 7 price

Image source: Xiaomi With its sleek design and gorgeous AMOLED screen, you might expect the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 to have a high price tag like the Apple Watch. Especially since it touts impressive features like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and 14-day battery life.

Well, think again.

Incredibly, the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 7 costs just $50 — and that’s without any discounts! Right now at Amazon, it’s on sale for even less. Hurry, and you can pick one up for just $46! That’s probably less money than you’ll spend on dinner tonight.

The Apple Watch is great, and there’s nothing wrong with spending extra cash to get one. But if you have an Android phone, or if you want a fantastic option to use with your iPhone with a price that’s way less than an Apple Watch, definitely check out the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 7.

