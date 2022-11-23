Best Black Friday 65-inch TV deals at Amazon, Best Buy, & Target

Black Friday is a great time to buy a brand-new TV set because manufacturers and retailers are ready to offer huge discounts on all sorts of models. This year’s Black Friday TV deals are incredible! That includes high-end models that usually have high price tags to match. It’s an especially great tim to purchase new TVs if you’re eying a particular size or screen technology. In what follows, we’re going to cover some of the best 65-inch TV deals available on Black Friday from various retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. Most of these deals are live right now, as most retailers run Black Friday deals all week long. That means you can already take advantage of most of the following offers. You might want to make your purchase immediately, since many of these popular models could sell out even before Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday actually arrive.
Amazon Black Friday 65-inch TV dealsAmazon offers various attractive Black Friday deals on 65-inch TV sets. Below, you’ll find several discounted models from LG, Samsung, and Sony.
LG
- $1,696.99 LG C2 Series 65-Inch Class OLED evo Gallery Edition Smart TV (save $400)
- $1,296.99 LG B2 Series 65-Inch Class OLED Smart TV OLED65B2PUA, 2022 (save $200)
- $1,196.99 LG A2 Series 65-Inch Class OLED Smart TV OLED65A2PUA, 2022 (save $503)
- $1,096.99 LG QNED85 Series 65-Inch Class QNED Mini-LED Smart TV (save $300)
- $796.99 LG QNED80 Series 65-Inch Class QNED Mini-LED Smart TV (save $100)
Samsung
- $2,597.99 Samsung 65-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN95B Series Mini LED Quantum HDR 32x Smart TV (save $700)
- $2,397.99 Samsung 65-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN95B Series Mini LED Quantum HDR 32x Smart TV (save $600)
- $1,797.99 Samsung 65-Inch Class OLED 4K S95B Series Quantum HDR Smart TV (save $1,200)
- $1,597.99 Samsung 65-Inch Class Neo OLED 4K QN9OB Series Mini LED Quantum HDR Smart TV (save $700)
- $1,397.99 Samsung 65-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN85B Series Mini LED Quantum HDR 24x Smart TV (save $197.01)
- $1,099.99 Samsung 65-Inch Class QLED 4K UHD Q90T Series Quantum HDR Smart TV (save $998)
- $997.99 Samsung 65-Inch Class QLED Q80B Series – 4K UHD Direct Full Array Quantum HDR 8X Smart TV (save $400)
- $897.99 Samsung 65-Inch Class QLED 4K UHD Q70A Series Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV (save $50)
- $797.99 Samsung 65-Inch Class QLED Q60B Series – 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV (save $200)
- $547.99 Samsung 65-Inch Class Crystal 4K UHD AU8000 Series HDR Smart TV (save $100)
Sony
- $2,998 Sony 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD TV A95K Series: BRAVIA XR OLED Smart Google TV (save $1001.99)
- $998 Sony 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X90K Series: BRAVIA XR Full Array LED Smart Google TV (save $501)
- $798 Sony 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X85K Series: LED Smart Google TV (save $401.99)
- $698 Sony 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series: LED Smart Google TV (save $301.99)
Best Buy Black Friday 65-inch TV dealsLike Amazon, Best Buy has plenty of TV deals during its Black Friday sale. Below, you’ll find all the 65-inch TV sales we could find in this year’s Best Buy Black Friday ad. Again, you get to choose between several LG, Samsung, and Sony models:
LG
- $1,699.99 LG – 65-Inch Class C2 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart webOS TV (save $400)
- $999.99 LG – 65-Inch Class 83 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV (save $700)
- $539.99 LG – 65-Inch Class UQ9000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV (save $90)
- $499.99 LG – 65-Inch Class UN9000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV (save $200)
Samsung
- $1,799.99 Samsung – 65-Inch Class S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV (save $500)
- $999.99 Samsung 65-Inch Class Q80B QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV (save $200)
- $899.99 Samsung – 65-Inch Class Q70A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV (save $200)
- $797.99 Samsung – 65-Inch Class Q60B QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV (save $202)
- $547.99 Samsung – 65-Inch Class 8000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV (save $102)
- $447.99 Samsung – 65-Inch Class 7 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV (save $52)
Sony
- $1,699.99 Sony – 65-Inch Class BRAVIA XR A80K 4K HDR OLED Google TV (save $300)
- $999.99 Sony – 65-Inch Class BRAVIA XR X90K 4K HDR Full Array LED Google TV (save $300)
- $799.99 Sony – 65-Inch Class X85K 4K HDR LED Google TV (save $300)
- $579.99 Sony – 65-Inch Class X75K 4K HDR LED Google TV (save $120)
Black Friday 65-inch TV deals at TargetTarget’s Black Friday deals on 65-inch TVs aren’t as spectacular as Amazon’s or Best Buy’s. But the retailer has various discounts in place on Vizio, Samsung, LG, and Element TV sets.
- $449.99 65-Inch LG Smart 4K UHD HDR TV (save $130)
- $459.99 65-Inch Vizio Class M6 Series Smart 4K QLED UHD HDR TV (save $260) and get a $25 Target Gift Card