iPhone 17 specs get a big upgrade in latest leak

It seems the base-model iPhone 17 won’t be as underwhelming as previous rumors suggested. In his latest analysis, Jeff Pu revises an earlier report that claimed the iPhone 17 would feature the A18 chip.

Now, the analyst states: “We now expect the Phone 17 model to be equipped with A19 (versus earlier expectations of A18).” While this smartphone likely won’t get a new design or a RAM upgrade, at least Apple will equip it with its latest chip.

The new iPhone will also get a 24MP front-facing camera, while keeping the same 48MP main lens and 12MP ultra-wide. What’s interesting here is that Jeff Pu is not backing a Weibo leaker’s claim that Apple might add an A19 Pro chip to the iPhone 17 Air.

So far, Pu believes Apple will use the A19 chip in both the base model and the Air version, while the Pro models will get the most advanced chip.

What to expect from Apple’s iPhone 17 specs

Image source: X

Along with processor details, Jeff Pu also sums up other specs for these devices. For example, the base model iPhone 17 will feature 8GB of RAM, while the others will have 12GB.

In this generation, the 17 Air will be the only model with a titanium finish. The others will switch to aluminum cases, which marks a first for the Pro line.

The iPhone 17 Air might also feature Apple’s C1 chip, its first 5G modem. This could improve power efficiency, though it would likely lack some of the more advanced 5G features found in the Pro models.

Finally, the analyst now expects Apple to produce around 86 million iPhone 17 units. Previously, he projected 81 million due to uncertainty around tariffs.

BGR will keep reporting as we learn more about these devices, which are expected to launch in a couple of months.