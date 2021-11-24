Crazy camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $29 for Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Are you as excited about Amazon’s wireless borescope camera Black Friday 2021 deals as we are? If you answered no, we know why. Unless you’re a BGR Deals reader, you’ve probably never even heard of Depstech’s wireless borescope cameras before now.

Don’t feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what they are. Rest assured, however, that once you try out one of these awesome little gadgets, you’ll love it and you’ll be so mad that you’re only learning about it now. Among BGR Deals readers, they’re best-sellers anytime they go on sale. And ahead of the holidays, there are some wireless borescope camera Black Friday deals that you should definitely take advantage of.

Borescope cameras can see inside of almost anything. And these wireless models connect to your smartphone to use as a viewfinder. This week, several different wildly popular models from Depstech are on sale at prices that match all-time lows. The only bad news is that these deals end on Sunday, so you’ll need to hurry if you want to save.

DEPSTECH Wireless Endoscope, IP67 Waterproof WiFi Borescope Inspection 2.0 Megapixels HD Snake… List Price: $36.99 Price: $29.59 You Save: $7.40 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Wireless Borescope Camera Black Friday Deals

Image source: Desptech/Amazon

Depstech’s borescope cameras offer great features and nifty add-ons. Additionally, you can snake them inside practically anything to see where no other camera can. Right now, Amazon is offering fantastic deals on four different models. They have all been quite popular with our readers in the past so you should definitely check them out.

Wondering how good this week’s deals are? Well, prices start at just $36.54 for the #1 best-selling Depstech WF025 Wireless Borescope. That beats this listing’s previous all-time low price, so it’s definitely a deal you won’t want to miss. This might be the best wireless borescope camera Black Friday deal we’ve ever seen!

The Depstech WF025 Borescope is a wildly popular “snake camera”. It connects to your iPhone or Android handset so it can see inside just about anything. It also connects wirelessly, so you don’t have to worry about any cables or physical connectors. Simply snake the semi-rigid tube into any tight space and the WF025 beams video back to your phone. You can record that video feed or capture photos if you want. Also, you can use attachments like a little hook to help fish jewelry or keys out of tight spaces.

This model retails for $50, so you’re saving a bundle. Or, if you want to spend even less, another best-seller has a huge Black Friday discount right now. The Depstech WF010 Wireless Borescope is down to just $29.59!

DEPSTECH Wireless Endoscope, IP67 Waterproof WiFi Borescope Inspection 2.0 Megapixels HD Snake… List Price: $36.99 Price: $29.59 You Save: $7.40 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Depstech WF025 Borescope HD Inspection Camera List Price: $49.99 Price: $36.54 You Save: $13.45 (27%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

More deep discounts

A wireless borescope camera is definitely an awesome accessory to have on hand. It’s also a best-seller among our readers anytime it gets a discount. That includes right now because there are two more wireless borescope camera Black Friday deals in 2021! The WF025 might be a best-seller, but there are two big upgrades you should definitely consider.

The second deal we’ll mention is on a different type of setup. Instead of connecting wirelessly to your smartphone, this model has its own displays built right in.

The $80 Depstech DS300 DL Dual-Lens Borescope is down to just $67.99 when you clip the coupon on the Amazon page. This is the most popular model among our readers who choose a borescope with an integrated display instead of one that connects wirelessly to your smartphone. And considering the fact that it retails for $110, you’re getting an amazing deal on one of Depstech’s premium models.

Last but not least, if you still want to use your phone instead of an integrated display but you also want a big upgrade from the entry-level WF025 model, we’ve got two great options.

The popular Depstech WF028 DL with a 16.5-foot yellow camera is down to $59.49 when you clip the Amazon coupon. With a retail price of $90, you’re saving a whopping 33%!

These wireless borescope camera Black Friday deals will only be around until the end of the day on November 28. That means you’ll need to hurry up or you’ll miss out on a great opportunity to save.

Depstech WF010 Wireless Borescope – $29.59 (reg. $46)

DEPSTECH Wireless Endoscope, IP67 Waterproof WiFi Borescope Inspection 2.0 Megapixels HD Snake… List Price: $36.99 Price: $29.59 You Save: $7.40 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

#1 best-selling Depstech WF025 Wireless Borescope Camera – $36.54 (reg. $50)

Depstech WF025 Borescope HD Inspection Camera List Price: $49.99 Price: $36.54 You Save: $13.45 (27%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Updated Depstech WF028 DL Borescope – $59.49 (reg. $90)

Depstech WF028 Dual-Lens Borescope Upgraded 1080MP HD Inspection Camera List Price: $89.99 Price: $59.49 You Save: $30.50 (34%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

New Depstech DS300 DL Borescope – $67.99 (reg. $110)

Depstech DS300 Dual-Lens Borescope Inspection Camera with IP67 Waterproof Camera List Price: $79.99 Price: $67.99 You Save: $12.00 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

More Black Friday 2021 deals

If you’re looking for all the best deals for Black Friday 2021, you’ll find them in our extensive coverage.

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.