Roborock Black Friday deals 2021: Powerful robot vacuums on sale

It might seem like robot vacuum cleaners are a dime a dozen these days. To an extent, that’s actually true. If you want a bargain-basement robot vacuum that ditches all the bells and whistles but still gets the job done, there are literally hundreds of options out there that are just fine. Take the Yeedi k600, for example, which is a perfectly fine entry-level model that’s on sale right now for just $79.99 at Amazon. That’s a killer value, but you should definitely check out the Roborock Black Friday deals on Amazon before you commit to an entry-level model.

Hurry and you can get a powerful Roborock robot vacuum at an all-time low price!

Roborock Black Friday deals 2021

Of course, there’s a world of difference between cheap vacuums and high-end models. There are so many cutting-edge features that enhance premium robot vacuums these days, and now there’s a new option that you’ll definitely want to consider if you’re in the market for a high-end robot vacuum with exceptional mopping capabilities.

It’s called the Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum with Sonic Mopping, and it was just released earlier this year.

Roborock S7 robot vacuum Black Friday deal

The hot new Roborock S7 is definitely a robot vacuum first and foremost. It packs all the key features you would expect from a high-end model, including LIDAR navigation, powerful 2500Pa suction, long battery life, multi-level mapping, and plenty more. But the real fun starts when you take a look at the mopping features, which are out of this world.

Plenty of robot vacuum models have built-in mopping, but the Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum with Sonic Mopping takes things to a whole new level. This autonomous robot scrubs at a mind-boggling 3,000 cycles per minute to clean your hard flooring like nothing else on the market. It also has a smart feature called “VibraRise” that automatically switches back and forth between vacuuming and mopping depending on what type of surface it’s on. For example, the S7 will mop your hardwood floors and then instantly raise the mop and start vacuuming as soon as it detects carpeting or a rug.

This great new model is included in Amazon’s Roborock Black Friday deals. That means instead of paying $650, you can get the Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum for just $454.99. That’s an all-time low price by a huge margin! Or, if you really want to step it up, the upgraded Roborock S7+ with self-emptying is down to $719.99 instead of $950. That’s the deepest discount we’ve ever seen.

Other Roborock deals

Those S7 and S7+ deals are mind-blowing. As a matter of fact, they’re the best Roborock Black Friday deals we’ve ever seen. But not everyone needs the best of the best.

If you want a great mid-range robot vacuum, there are two terrific options available right now. The Roborock E4 robot vacuum & mop is on sale for just $227.99 instead of $380. That’s the lowest price ever for one of Roborock’s most popular vacuums. Additionally, you can step things up to the Roborock S4 Max robot vacuum for $299.99. This model normally sells for $430, so that’s a truly massive discount.

All of these Roborock deals are available from November 25 until the end of the day on November 29. That said, they’re almost definitely going to sell out before the end of the day on Cyber Monday. Don’t miss out!

