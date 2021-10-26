Get these 3 awesome Amazon devices while they’re under $30

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are so many spectacular Amazon device deals available right now. Of course, that shouldn’t really come as much of a surprise. This is Amazon we’re talking about, after all. Looking for some examples? We’ve got plenty. The $80 Echo Show 5 is on sale right now for just $44.99, matching the lowest price ever from Prime Day. You can also pick up a Toshiba 43-inch Fire TV for just $249.99 instead of $300. Even Amazon’s Echo Wall Clock has a rare discount today.

Those are all spectacular deals, but there are three particular sales that you really need to check out. The wildly popular Fire TV Stick 4K is only $34.99 if you hurry, and the #1 best-selling Blink Mini home security camera is just $24.99. On top of that, there’s been an awesome opportunity to get the Echo Auto that adds hands-free Alexa to any car for just $19.99 if you pick up a refurb. That’s the lowest price of all time!

Best Amazon device deals of October 2021

If you want the hottest Amazon devices at the lowest prices, you really need to check out these three Amazon device deals. The only thing to keep in mind is that these deals could end at any moment. That means you should definitely hurry up or you could miss out.

Fire TV Stick 4K

Beginning with the Fire TV Stick 4K, this is the most popular streaming dongle ever from Amazon. It was first released a few years ago and it has been a best-seller ever since. People love the dongle form factor since it’s so easy to tuck away behind your TV. That means you don’t have to worry about any visible boxes. And if you use an accessory like the $10 fire-Cable Plus, you don’t even have to worry about a visible power cord.

$50 is more than fair for the Fire TV Stick 4K, but it’s on sale right now for just $34.99. Or, if you’re lucky, there’s a hidden deal on Amazon that’ll save you even more money. Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K is just $29.99 right now with the coupon code ADDFTV. That’s the lowest price since Prime Day! Terms and conditions do apply, and you can see them right here. They’re quite vague, like Amazon’s T&C always are, so your best bet is just to try the code and see if it works for you.

The good news is that you can save money even if you aren’t eligible for this promotion. As we mentioned, the $50 Fire TV Stick 4K is down to $34.99 right now for everyone!

Blink Mini

On top of that, there’s another $25 Amazon device deal that you should definitely check out.

Amazon has a huge sale going on right now on all of its Blink home security cameras. The $70 Blink Indoor is down to $49.99 for this big sale, and the $100 Blink Outdoor is $69.99. Both of these models are wildly popular and they’re both battery-powered with 2-year battery life. But there’s an even more popular Blink camera that you should check out.

The Blink Mini home security camera is one of the best-selling home cams on Amazon’s whole site. With a retail price of just $35 and great integration with Alexa and Amazon’s other devices, it’s easy to see why it would be so popular. Head over to Amazon right now and you’ll find this fantastic camera on sale for just $24.99 until the end of the week. Definitely load up on them before these Amazon device deals disappear!

Echo Auto is one of the best Amazon device deals ever

People including myself really only have one problem with all this reliance on Alexa. It’s the fact that Alexa isn’t readily available once we leave our houses. Or at least, that used to be the case. Thanks to one of Amazon’s best Alexa smart devices, I don’t have to worry anymore. It’s called the Echo Auto, and it’s basically an Echo Dot for your car. It gives you hands-free access to all the Alexa skills you love. Plus, it plays Alexa’s voice or streaming music through my car’s speakers.

This is a must-have for anyone who uses Alexa. And right now, refurbs are on sale right now for just $19.99 instead of $50 if you get a refurb this week. That’s a gigantic 60% discount from the full retail price and it’s the lowest price we’ve seen since Prime Day back in June. Don’t miss out on this Amazon Echo Auto deal!

