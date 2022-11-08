Google’s Pixel 7 Pro Black Friday deal is too good to pass up

Google keeps releasing new Pixel phones every October, which means the best time to buy them is actually a month later. The latest Pixels routinely see Black Friday deals that other newly released devices don’t get. The Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 are no different, with Google having announced its Black Friday deals for the brand-new flagships.

The Pixel 7 Pro deal is especially appealing, with Google offering a discount of $150 on its best smartphone. On top of that, there’s a similar discount for the Pixel 6a in place and various deals on other Google gadgets.

The Pixel 7 Pro starts at $899 before any deals and discounts, matching the price of Apple’s iPhone 14 Plus. For Black Friday, Google is discounting it to $749, which is a fantastic offer that Pixel enthusiasts should consider.

Google’s Black Friday page indicates that you can get it for free with a qualifying trade-in. But the Pixel 7 Pro deal is all the more attractive to those buyers looking to get the handset without trade-ins.

The $599 Pixel 7 gets its own discount for Black Friday. Google will sell it for $499, which is another exciting deal.

Buyers who want a mid-range Pixel can consider the Pixel 6a. The handset matches the power of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, so it’s guaranteed to last several years. Google usually sells it for $449, but it can be yours for $299 during Google’s Black Friday sale.

Like the Pixel 7 Pro Black Friday deal, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 6a will not cost anything if you trade in a qualifying device.

Google’s Black Friday Pixel deals: Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7, and Pixel 6a. Image source: Google

Unfortunately, you can’t purchase any of the handsets for those prices at this time. Google has a countdown timer on its Black Friday store page. You have to wait until November 17th for these prices to become available.

Until then, other retailers and carriers might match these Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7, and Pixel 6a Black Friday deals. There’s no need to hurry and pull the trigger just yet.

While you’re considering your options, here are a few other Black Friday deals that Google will offer buyers this season: