150+ best Black Friday deals you can shop this weekend

Black Friday isn’t officially here, per se, but all of the biggest Black Friday sales have already begun. We already showed you Amazon’s best early Black Friday deals as well as the early Black Friday sales at Best Buy.
Now, the shopping experts at BGR Deals are going to highlight more than 150 of the best Black Friday deals that are already available this weekend!
Featured deals in this roundup:
In this article, we’ll show you our favorite new deals that popped up today. There are also some bonus sales for Black Friday you’ll definitely want to check out.
🎅🎄 Don’t miss BGR’s Christmas 2022 gift guide with 100+ gift ideas! 🎄🎅
Highlights in today’s roundup include a rare sale on Bose home audio with deals like a Bose TV soundbar for just $159, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 143,000 5-star reviews for $13.50 each, deep discounts on Apple Watches including $60 off the Apple Watch Ultra, Echo device deals starting at $14.99, Google Pixel phone & accessory deals with prices starting at $19, Fitbit deals, Shark vacuum deals, and more.
Plus, we found a sale that gets you an Amazon Smart Plug and an Echo Dot for FREE when you buy a Christmas tree with built-in lighting on Amazon. That’s a $65 value, and trees start at just $155.99, thanks to deep discounts!
Check out all of today’s best deals down below. Plus, you’ll find some awesome bonus deals along with them.
In total, there are more than 150 different deals on individual products in this roundup!
Today’s best deals
- Apple AirPods are on sale all over the place right now
- AirPods 2 are down to $89.99
- Get 2nd-Gen AirPods Pro for $229.99 at Amazon
- 1st-Gen AirPods Pro are $159 at Walmart
- Best Buy has Geek Squad Certified Refurbished AirPods Pro for $149.99
- AirPods Max are $100 off
- Apple Watch deals offer all-time low prices on brand-new models
- Apple Watch Series 8 starts at $349, and more than 10 SKUs are on sale
- Apple Watch Ultra is down to a record-low $739
- Apple Watch SE 2 is $229, and Apple Watch SE 1 is only $199
- #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 143,000 5-star reviews for $13.50 each — 2-packs typically sell for $50!
- BONUS DEAL: Pick up a set of Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets with 98,000 5-star reviews for $15.92 instead of $50!
- Amazon’s sale on Bose home audio includes several can’t-miss deals
- Prices start at $159 for a best-selling Bose TV soundbar
- There’s a huge sale on Fitbit smartwatches & activity trackers
- Prices start at $49.95
- Echo device deals start at $14.99 right now for Black Friday
- More than 20 different devices and bundles are on sale!
- Shark vacuums & robot vacuums are on sale with huge discounts
- Roomba robot vacuums are also on sale, with prices from $179 for the Roomba 694
- Google Pixel phone & accessory deals are unbelievable today
- Pixel 6a is down to $299, Pixel 7 is $499, and Pixel 7 Pro starts at $749 instead of $900
- 4K Fire TV Sticks and HD Fire TV Sticks are on sale starting at $14.99
- You’ll also find great deals on smart TVs with Fire TV, like the Insignia F20 smart TV for just $79.99
- LG OLED TVs are down to the lowest prices of 2022
- BONUS DEALS: You can also save up to $800 off stunning LG C1 OLED 4K TVs
- BONUS DEALS: Save on Samsung smart TVs and Sony smart TVs, too
- Score a FREE Amazon Smart Plug ($25 value) and a FREE Echo Dot ($40 value) when you buy a Christmas tree with built-in lighting!
- You’ll find instructions for how to take advantage of this deal on this page
- Make sure you visit the Amazon device deals page
- You’ll find more than 80 different product and bundle deals on this one page!
Last but not least, there are some more deals that you need to see today. You’ll find several offers right now that get you FREE MONEY from Amazon!
Read through our roundup of Amazon gift card deals to see how you can score some free cash.
Go here to see this month’s best deals online!
