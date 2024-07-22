Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iOS 18 public beta Deadpool 3 spoilers iPhone 16 Apple Watch Series 10 release date iOS 18 Free Streaming Apps Netflix Top 10
Home Deals News

Today’s deals: $169 Apple Watch SE, $800 off Razer Blade 16 laptop, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, more

By
Published Jul 22nd, 2024 9:52AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Monday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

The bad news is that Amazon’s big Prime Day sale is now over. But the good news is that there are a slew of new Prime Day-quality deals on Monday that are available to everyone, not just Prime members. You can save big on the Apple Watch SE, Razer Blade 16 gaming laptop, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6, and plenty more.

Also, there is one leftover Prime Day deal you should know about, and it’s exclusive to BGR readers. Use the coupon code BGRIT12I7 at checkout to get the powerful GEEKOM Mini PC IT12 for just $466!

Keep reading to learn all about our favorite deals of the day on Monday, July 22.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

More top deals

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are taking advantage of right now.

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop - M1 chip - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD Apple MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop - M1 chip - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD $649 (reg. $999) $649 at Walmart
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Don't Miss: Best deals: Tech, laptops, TVs, and more sales

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals

\