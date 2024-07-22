Today’s deals: $169 Apple Watch SE, $800 off Razer Blade 16 laptop, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, more

The bad news is that Amazon’s big Prime Day sale is now over. But the good news is that there are a slew of new Prime Day-quality deals on Monday that are available to everyone, not just Prime members. You can save big on the Apple Watch SE, Razer Blade 16 gaming laptop, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6, and plenty more.
Top Deals of the Day
- ⚡FEATURED DEAL⚡ — the remarkably powerful GEEKOM Mini PC IT12 is on sale for just $466 instead of $549 with the coupon code BGRIT12I7
- 2024 Samsung foldable deals:
- Preorder a Galaxy Z Flip 6 and get a free storage upgrade plus a free $200 Amazon gift card
- Preorder a Galaxy Z Fold 6 and get a free storage upgrade plus a free $300 Amazon gift card
- Or, save up to $1,300 when you preorder from Samsung and trade in an old phone
- The insanely powerful Razer Blade 16 gaming laptop has a massive $800 discount if you get the model with a 13th-gen Intel Core i9 and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics
- FlexiSpot’s big summer sale saves you $250 on the E7 Plus standing desk and $290 on the awesome C7 Desk Chair that can compete with models twice its price
- HomeKit-compatible meross smart plugs are only $7 each on sale
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- Apple Watch SE: Prime Day’s $169.99 deal is still going on some SKUs (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Series 9: $329 (reg. $399)
- AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): $189.99 (reg. $249) at Amazon and Best Buy
- AirPods 3: $139.99 (reg. $169)
- AirPods (2nd-Gen): $79.99 (reg. $129) at Amazon and Walmart
- Apple AirTag 4-pack: $84.99 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- M1 MacBook Air: $649 (reg. $999) at Walmart and Best Buy
- iPad 9th-Gen: $249 (reg. $329)
- M1 iPad Air: $399 (reg. $599) (all-time low price)
- M4 iPad Pro 11-inch: $919 (reg. $999) (all-time low price)
- Our guide on the best Apple deals has even more great offers
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- The ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S COMBO system has a $150 discount
- Beats Studio Pro ANC headphones are 49% off, and you can save $40 on Beats Fit Pro earbuds
- Several of LG’s most popular OLED TVs are on sale right now at great prices
- Duracell AA batteries on sale to power all the gadgets you bought on Prime Day
- I got one of these $40 electric spin scrubber cleaning tools, and I was totally shocked at how useful it is
- Leftover Prime Day TV deals include a Hisense 75-inch smart TV for $779.99, and sizes go up to 100 inches (the 100-inch model is 54% off!)
- The insanely powerful Roborock Qrevo Master robot vacuum & mop has a rare discount when you clip the $200 coupon
- HP printers start at just $49.99
- Multiple Dyson deals are available right now
- Google’s entry-level Nest Thermostat hit an all-time low of $89, and the Nest Learning Thermostat is down to $168
- Tons of Nintendo Switch games are on sale with discounts of up to 60%! See them all right here
More top deals
