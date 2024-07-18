75+ leftover Prime Day deals you can still shop today

The bad news is that Prime Day 2024 has officially come to an end. But the good news is that there are still thousands of lingering Prime Day deals that are available to shop on Thursday. And we’re not talking about second-tier sales here. We found Prime Day prices on AirPods Pro 2, Apple Watch Series 9, laptops, HP printers, robot vacuums, and so much more.

In this roundup, we’ll show you the best remaining Prime Day deals on Thursday, July 18.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

More top deals

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are taking advantage of right now.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop - M1 chip - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD $649 (reg. $999) $649 at Walmart

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon