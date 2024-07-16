Tuesday’s top Prime Day deals: $169 AirPods Pro 2, free Robux, LG OLED TVs, laptops, Dyson, Bose, more

It’s official, boys and girls: Prime Day deals are here! Amazon’s big sale takes place on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, and there are millions of deals available to Prime subscribers around the world. Don’t want to pay for Prime? Sign up for a free 30-day trial, and you can shop Prime Day for free!
In this roundup, we’ll cover all of our favorite Prime Day deals of the day on Tuesday, July 16. Also, don’t miss our guide on the best Amazon gift card deals for Prime Day!
To start, let’s check out some of our favorite Prime Day 2024 deals that we’ve come across so far. You can save tons of money on the Yaber T2 outdoor projector, best-selling ECOVACS robot vacuums with features you won’t believe, Waterdrop filter pitchers and RO systems,
Top Deals of the Day
- ⚡FEATURED DEAL⚡ — today’s Apple deals include AirPods Pro 2 for $169 and so much more! Visit our guide on the best Prime Day Apple deals for more
- Gaming laptop deals: Save 26% on the Acer Nitro V or 15% on the ASUS ROG Strix G16
- You can get free bonus Robux when you buy Roblox gift cards today — for example, spend $80 and you get $100!
- Bose QuietComfort ANC headphones are $199 instead of $349
- Score the HP Chromebook 14a for $169.99 or the ASUS Chromebook Flip CX1 for 259.99, a 21% discount
- LG’s most popular OLED TVs are on sale right now
- Prime Day Dyson deals have the deepest discounts of the year so far
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- M3 MacBook Air starts at $849, and the 15-inch model is $1,049 (lowest prices ever)
- M2 MacBook Air just hit $799 for Prime Day (lowest price ever)
- M1 MacBook Air is on clearance for $649 at Walmart (lowest price ever)
- Apple Watch Series 9 hit a new low price of $279.99 (lowest price ever)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 is back down to $699.99 (lowest price ever)
- AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $169 (lowest price ever)
- Entry-level AirPods are $69 at Amazon and Walmart
- iPad 9th-Gen is back in stock at $249, but it’s discontinued, so it’ll be gone soon
- M1 iPad Air is $399 until it sells out at Walmart and Best Buy (lowest price ever)
- M2 iPad Air 13-inch starts at $729 on sale (lowest price ever)
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are down to $74.99 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- Our guide on the best Apple deals has even more great offers
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- I’m obsessed with the Ninja CREAMi Deluxe ice cream maker, which is $50 off for Prime Day (you can also save $50 on the cheaper base model!)
- 2024 Samsung foldable deals:
- Preorder a Galaxy Z Flip 6 and get a free storage upgrade plus a free $200 Amazon gift card
- Preorder a Galaxy Z Fold 6 and get a free storage upgrade plus a free $300 Amazon gift card
- Or, save up to $1,300 when you preorder from Samsung and trade in an old phone
- Early Prime Day TV deals include a Hisense 75-inch smart TV for $799.99, and sizes go up to 100 inches (the 100-inch model is 54% off!)
- The Dreo ChefMaker is on sale for $186.99, which is a new all-time low! It was a game-changer in my kitchen, and you can read all about it in my Dreo ChefMaker review
- Save 16% on one of our favorite Sony 75-inch smart TVs
- The PopSocket smartphone accessories that everyone loves so much are 35% off for Prime members
- Prime Day deals on YETI coolers just started early:
- YETI Tundra Haul: $297.50 (reg. $425)
- YETI Tundra 45: $210 (reg. $300)
- YETI Roadie 24: $175 (reg. $250)
- YETI Hopper Flip 12: $175 (reg. $250)
- Crest 3D Whitestrips are down to $29.99 for a 22-pack
- Tons of Nintendo Switch games are on sale for Prime Day with discounts of up to 60%! See them all right here
- Prime members can save 50% on the Echo Dot ($24.99) or get the Echo Pop at an all-time low ($17.99)
- The new $80 Echo Spot is on sale for $44.99 — it’s a first-of-its-kind device that’s basically an Echo Dot with a sleek color LCD display
- The Nest Thermostat hit an all-time low of $84.99
- All the best Prime Day deals are on this one Amazon page, or you can browse thousands of Prime Day 2024 deals right here
