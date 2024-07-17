Wednesday’s top Prime Day deals: Ninja blenders, laptops, Apple Watches, Crest Whitestrips, Oura Ring, more

Amazon’s big Prime Day 2024 sale is now on day two. That means Wednesday is your last chance to shop some of the best deals of the summer! Yes, a few sales will stick around for the rest of the week, but the majority of Prime Day’s best offers will disappear at midnight tonight.
Here, we’ll show you our favorite Prime Day deals of the day on Wednesday, July 17. Also, don’t miss our guides on the best Amazon gift card deals for Prime Day and the best Netflix Prime Day deals to elevate your streaming experience!
Featured deals for Prime Day 2024
First and foremost, we need to share some of our favorite Prime Day deals that we’ve come across this year. Save a bundle on the Yaber T2 outdoor projector, best-selling ECOVACS robot vacuums with features you won’t believe, Waterdrop filter pitchers and RO systems, and so much more.
Top Deals of the Day
- ⚡FEATURED DEAL⚡ — Apple Watch Series 9 is at a new all-time low of $279.99, and other models are on sale too! Visit our guide on the best Prime Day Apple deals for more
- Ninja blenders and other kitchen appliances are down to the best prices of the season for Prime Day
- Prime Day laptop deals in 2024 are even better than last year
- Score a Roomba 692 on sale for just $149.99, or upgrade to my favorite Roomba s9+ for $499.99 instead of $1,000 (read my Roomba s9+ review to see why I love it so much)
- The Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 electric toothbrush is a steal at $59.95
- At 19% off, the Oura Ring has never been cheaper than it is right now — or, you can spend almost $200 less on the Fitbit Charge 6
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $169 (lowest price ever)
- AirPods 3 are down to $119.99 for the first time (lowest price ever)
- Entry-level AirPods are $69 at Amazon and Walmart (lowest price ever)
- Apple Watch Series 9 hit a new low price of $279.99 (lowest price ever)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 is back down to $699.99 (lowest price ever)
- M3 MacBook Air starts at $849, and the 15-inch model is $1,049 (lowest prices ever)
- M2 MacBook Air just hit $799 for Prime Day (lowest price ever)
- M1 MacBook Air is on clearance for $649 at Walmart (lowest price ever)
- iPad 9th-Gen is back in stock at $249, but it’s discontinued, so it’ll be gone soon
- M1 iPad Air is $399 until it sells out at Walmart and Best Buy (lowest price ever)
- M2 iPad Air 13-inch starts at $729 on sale (lowest price ever)
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are only $74.99 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- Our guide on the best Apple deals has even more great offers
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Gaming laptop deals: Save 26% on the Acer Nitro V or 15% on the ASUS ROG Strix G16
- LG’s most popular OLED TVs are on sale right now
- 2024 Samsung foldable deals:
- Preorder a Galaxy Z Flip 6 and get a free storage upgrade plus a free $200 Amazon gift card
- Preorder a Galaxy Z Fold 6 and get a free storage upgrade plus a free $300 Amazon gift card
- Or, save up to $1,300 when you preorder from Samsung and trade in an old phone
- Save 60% on a Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage set
- Prime Day TV deals include a Hisense 75-inch smart TV for $799.99, and sizes go up to 100 inches (the 100-inch model is 54% off!)
- The Dreo ChefMaker is on sale for $226.99! It was a game-changer in my kitchen, and you can read all about it in my Dreo ChefMaker review
- Bose QuietComfort ANC headphones are $199 instead of $349
- Score a Ring Video Doorbell for just $49.99, down from $100
- The PopSocket smartphone accessories that everyone loves so much are 35% off for Prime members
- Prime Day Dyson deals have the deepest discounts of the year so far
- The best BISSELL Little Green bundle is 34% off at $81.67
- Crest 3D Whitestrips are down to $29.99 for a 22-pack
- Tons of Nintendo Switch games are on sale for Prime Day with discounts of up to 60%! See them all right here
- Score the HP Chromebook 14a for $169.99 or the ASUS Chromebook Flip CX1 for 259.99, a 21% discount
- Google’s entry-level Nest Thermostat hit an all-time low of $84.99, and the Nest Learning Thermostat is down to $169
- All the best Prime Day deals are on this one Amazon page, or you can browse thousands of Prime Day 2024 deals right here
More top deals
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are taking advantage of right now.