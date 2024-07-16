Netflix Prime Day deals: 73 ways to upgrade your streaming

As expected, Prime Day is one of the biggest sales of the year in 2024. Millions of products are down to the best prices of the year in the US and around the world. Unlike other big annual sales, however, these deals are available only to Amazon Prime subscribers. Thankfully, if you’re not a Prime member, you can try Amazon Prime for free for 30 days. That way, you get to shop all of this year’s Prime Day deals without paying a penny for Prime.

There are so many great deals available right now, and many of the hottest ones are on things you’d expect. Examples include Echo speakers, Kindle eReaders, kitchen appliances, and more. You can shop all those deals and more on Amazon’s Prime Day page, but we’re going to focus on something different in this big guide. Here, we’re going to share all the best Netflix Prime Day deals that will take your streaming experience to the next level in 2024 and beyond.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Netflix is obviously one of the most popular streaming services in the world. It has a massive catalog of popular movies and TV shows, with more great titles added every week. Check out BGR’s guide to see what’s new on Netflix this month.

Best. Deals. Sales. Your inbox. Sign up for our exclusive daily deals list, sent every AM. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to give your Netflix streaming experience a big boost, now is definitely the time. Whether you need a new TV, laptop, headphones, streaming stick, tablet, smartphone, or another device, they’re all on sale with deep discounts right now. Plus, we’ll showcase some great finds to help make you even more comfortable and relaxed while streaming your favorite movies and TV series on Netflix.

You’ll find all that and more down below. Plus, be sure to check out our roundup of the best Prime Day deals of 2024 for more great opportunities to save.

A new TV can take Netflix to the next level

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

The biggest upgrade you can get for your Netflix streaming experience is a new TV. Whether that means sizing up or getting something with a higher-quality screen, the end result is going to be a game-changer the next time you start streaming a movie or TV show.

For Prime Day 2024, there are deals on pretty much every type of TV you can think of. If you need a new tiny TV for your kitchen, prices start at less than $100 for a best-selling Insignia TV with Fire TV built right in. Or, if you want a massive screen, you can score a Hisense 75-inch smart TV for $799.99 or an 85-inch model for $1,199.99. There’s even a massive Hisense 100-inch smart TV on sale for $2,299.99, which is more than half off.

For those in search of the best of the best, the latest LG OLED TVs and Samsung TVs are also discounted for Prime Day 2024. I just ordered a new LG C4 evo OLED TV for myself, and I can’t wait to get it.

Below, you’ll find some of our favorite TV deals of Prime Day 2024. And needless to say, firing up Netflix is the first thing you should do once your new TV is all setup.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Upgrade your current TV with a new streaming stick

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Not everyone needs a whole new TV. After all, most TVs cost a lot of money even while they’re on sale for Prime Day. But that’s the beauty of streaming sticks and set-top boxes — you can still upgrade your Netflix streaming experience without paying for a new television.

For Prime Day 2024, there are some excellent deals on streaming gadgets from all the top brands. That includes Roku Sticks, Fire TV Sticks, Chromecast devices, and more. You’ll find our favorite Prime Day offers below.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

These speakers make Netflix sound amazing

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

It should go without saying that video is only half of the equation when you’re streaming movies and shows on Netflix. If you want to have the best possible experience, you also need a great sound system.

Once upon a time, having great sound in your living room meant spending thousands of dollars on a high-end surround sound system. But thanks to the advent of sound bars and more affordable speaker systems, that’s no longer the case. Then, add in some awesome Prime Day discounts, and you get tons of choices that will fit any budget.

From Sony and Sonos to Vizio, Bose and more, our favorite Prime Day deals on soundbars and home audio systems are down below.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Don’t want to wake up your family? Try these Prime Day headphones deals

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

If you’re a habitual late-night Netflix streamer, waking up your family is probably a big concern. It can be an issue whether you watch Netflix on a TV or on a smaller device like a laptop, tablet, or smartphone. Whatever the case, you’re not going to want to use any speakers if you want to make sure you don’t disturb other members of your household.

Just like Black Friday, Prime Day is known far and wide for hosting tons of deals on best-selling headphones. Here, we’ve rounded up our favorite ones from Apple, Sony, Bose, and more so you can stream Netflix in peace no matter what time of night it is.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Need a new laptop for Netflix?

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

When you’re not streaming Netflix on a TV, your laptop is the next best thing. This way, you’re not confined to one spot but you still get a nice big display to watch movies and shows on.

Of course, anyone who knows anything about Prime Day knows that there are always some amazing deals to be found on laptops. That includes some of the best and most popular Windows laptops out there, plus the latest and greatest MacBook laptops from Apple.

Check out our favorite Prime Day laptop deals right here.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Tablets and smartphones are also great for Netflix

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Just because you’re on the move doesn’t mean the Netflix watch party should end. That’s especially true if you commute to and from work or school. Plus, when you’re traveling on a long trip, streaming Netflix or watching downloaded content is so much easier on a tablet or smartphone.

Here, you’ll find some of our favorite deals of Prime Day 2024 on smartphones and tablets. Now is a particularly good time to get a new Apple iPad since so many models are on sale.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Netflix Prime Day deals you might not have thought of

Image source: JorgeEduardo/Adobe

Last but certainly not least, Netflix Prime Day deals are about more than just the devices you watch Netflix on. TVs, laptops, and tablets are obviously important, but what about all the other little things that help improve your Netflix streaming experience?

When you settle in to stream a movie on Netflix, you need to make sure you’re comfy and relaxed. You also want to have some great snacks on hand so you don’t have to get up halfway through your binge session. Check out the deals below to make sure you’re prepared the next time you start watching a movie or TV series on Netflix.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon