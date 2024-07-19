All the best leftover Prime Day deals you can shop on Friday and this weekend

Amazon announced that Prime Day 2024 was officially its biggest ever. What the company didn’t mention in its press release, however, is that tons of the best Prime Day deals are still available to shop on Friday and over the weekend. You can save big on best-sellers from Apple, Samsung, Sony, Dyson, KitchenAid, and more.
In this roundup, we’ll show you the best remaining Prime Day deals on Thursday, July 18.
Top Deals of the Day
- ⚡FEATURED DEAL⚡ — the shockingly powerful GEEKOM A5 Mini PC is on sale for just $339 instead of $399 in the US or £339 instead of £399.99 in the UK
- First-ever discount: Save $500 on the insanely powerful Roborock Qrevo Master robot vacuum & mop
- FlexiSpot’s big summer sale saves you $250 on the E7 Plus standing desk and $360 on the awesome C7 Desk Chair that can compete with models twice its price
- You can still score deep Prime Day discounts on Waterdrop filter RO systems and Waterdrop filter pitchers
- Beats Studio Pro ANC headphones are 51% off, and you can save $50 on Beats Fit Pro earbuds
- Power all your Prime Day purchases with discounted Energizer AAA batteries and Duracell AA batteries
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): $168.99 (reg. $249) at Amazon and Best Buy (new all-time low price)
- AirPods 3: $119.99 (reg. $169) (new all-time low price)
- AirPods (2nd-Gen): $79.99 (reg. $129) at Amazon and Walmart
- Apple Watch Series 9: $279.99 (reg. $399) (new all-time low price)
- M1 MacBook Air: $649 (reg. $999) at Walmart and Best Buy
- M3 MacBook Air 13-inch: $899.99 (reg. $1,099)
- M3 MacBook Air 15-inch: $1,099.99 (reg. $1,299)
- iPad 9th-Gen: $249 (reg. $329)
- iPad 10th-Gen: $299 (reg. $349)
- M1 iPad Air: $399 (reg. $599) (all-time low price)
- M4 iPad Pro 11-inch: $919 (reg. $999) (all-time low price)
- Apple AirTag 4-pack: $78.99 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- Our guide on the best Apple deals has even more great offers
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- There’s nothing else quite like the ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S COMBO system, and it’s down to a new all-time low for Prime Day — this model is a robot vacuum, self-washing robot mop, and a handheld cordless vacuum in one!
- 2024 Samsung foldable deals:
- Preorder a Galaxy Z Flip 6 and get a free storage upgrade plus a free $200 Amazon gift card
- Preorder a Galaxy Z Fold 6 and get a free storage upgrade plus a free $300 Amazon gift card
- Or, save up to $1,300 when you preorder from Samsung and trade in an old phone
- Several of LG’s most popular OLED TVs are on sale right now at great prices
- At 15% off, the Oura Ring is on sale at a great price — or you can spend way less on the Fitbit Charge 6
- Some of the best Prime Day laptop deals of 2024 are still going strong
- Leftover Prime Day TV deals include a Hisense 75-inch smart TV for $749.99, and sizes go up to 100 inches (the 100-inch model is 54% off!)
- HP printers start at just $49.99
- Multiple Dyson deals are still available from Prime Day
- Tons of Nintendo Switch games are on sale with discounts of up to 60%! See them all right here
- Pick up the $160 Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer XL on sale for $89.99
- Google’s entry-level Nest Thermostat hit an all-time low of $89, and the Nest Learning Thermostat is down to $168
More top deals
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are taking advantage of right now.