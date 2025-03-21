Netflix’s big new releases next week include a Sofia Carson film, plus a brand new reality series

Netflix is back with another week of fresh content, and this time, two major releases stand out above the rest. Whether you’re in the mood for an emotional journey with a beloved actress or a reality show filled with high-stakes secrets, next week has something for you.

Let’s dive into the streamer’s biggest premieres of the week: The Life List and Million Dollar Secret.

Netflix’s latest reality series, Million Dollar Secret, takes an intriguing premise and runs with it. The show follows a group of ordinary people who gather at a gorgeous lakeside, and waiting for them in each of their rooms is a welcome gift inside a box. All of those boxes are empty, except one — it contains $1 million, which is money the contestant gets to keep … as long as they can keep their identity throughout the game.

Expect emotional reunions, shocking twists, and plenty of dramatic confrontations as contestants try to piece together who’s got the unexpected windfall. Think Queer Eye meets The Mole — part mystery, part feel-good reality, and all binge-worthy.

Fresh off the heels of appearing in Carry-On — the #2 Netflix movie of all time, according to the streamer — Sofia Carson will be able to see her again this upcoming week in The Life List, which is shaping up to be one of Netflix’s most heartwarming films of the year so far.

Based on the bestselling novel by Lori Nelson Spielman, this romantic drama follows a young woman who embarks on a transformative journey after her mother’s passing. She’s given a list of goals she wrote as a teenager, a life list she’s now expected to complete. What follows is a whirlwind of adventure, self-discovery, and maybe even a little romance. Carson certainly has a knack for delivering emotional performances, and The Life List looks like it will be no exception.

If you love uplifting dramas with a mix of laughter and tears, this one should be at the top of your queue.