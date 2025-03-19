Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: Deadpool 3 John Wick 5 Spiderman 4 Watch Free Movies Ms Marvel Season 2 What Is That Movie? The Secret Society 2 Apple TV Plus
Save $150 on the ultimate new robot vacuum!
Home Entertainment News

Netflix spent $55 million on a sci-fi show that doesn’t exist, because blowing cash is kind of its thing

By
Published Mar 19th, 2025 2:00PM EDT
Netflix building logo
Image: Mario Tama/Getty Images

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Netflix is no stranger to throwing obscene amounts of money at projects, but its latest fiasco takes things to a whole new level.

According to recent reports, the streamer handed director Carl Erik Rinsch a whopping $55 million to make a sci-fi series. Instead of delivering a finished show, however, he allegedly used the money to go on a spending spree, blowing millions on luxury cars, stocks, and cryptocurrency. Now, federal prosecutors have charged him with wire fraud and money laundering, and Netflix is left with — well, absolutely nothing to show for it.

And the thing is, this isn’t just a case of one rogue filmmaker running off with a bag of cash. It’s yet another example of Netflix’s seemingly endless ability to burn through money with little to no accountability. The dust is still settling on The Electric State, for example, a film which reportedly cost the streaming giant an eye-watering $320 million — only for it to land with a thud, failing to justify its massive price tag.

And let’s not forget the infamous $200 million disaster that was Red Notice, or the hundreds of millions poured into The Gray Man, which Netflix keeps trying to convince us is a franchise despite no one asking for it.

The Rinsch case is particularly embarrassing because Netflix didn’t even get a finished product. Reports indicate that after receiving multiple payments from Netflix between 2018 and 2020, Rinsch was supposed to deliver a sci-fi series originally titled White Horse (later renamed Conquest). Instead, he allegedly used the money to fund his own personal Wall Street fantasy, making reckless investments in cryptocurrency and the stock market. Now, Rinsch faces up to 90 years in prison if convicted.

At what point does Netflix start tightening the purse strings? It’s clear the company has a spending problem, and while it loves to tout its dominance in the streaming wars, these big-money flops (or, in this case, outright scams) don’t exactly scream “fiscally responsible.” The streaming giant recently raised subscription prices again, making its reckless financial decisions even more frustrating for paying customers.

Netflix may be willing to write this off as just another bad investment, but it’s hard to ignore the pattern. When you’re blowing $55 million on a project that doesn’t even exist, maybe it’s time to rethink how you’re handling that checkbook.

Don’t Miss: Netflix Top 10: The most-watched series in the world right now

This article talks about:

Andy Meek Trending News Editor

Andy Meek is a reporter based in Memphis who has covered media, entertainment, and culture for over 20 years. His work has appeared in outlets including The Guardian, Forbes, and The Financial Times, and he’s written for BGR since 2015. Andy's coverage includes technology and entertainment, and he has a particular interest in all things streaming.

Over the years, he’s interviewed legendary figures in entertainment and tech that range from Stan Lee to John McAfee, Peter Thiel, and Reed Hastings.

Andy Meek's latest stories

More Entertainment

Latest News