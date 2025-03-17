The internet can’t stop raving about this dark British Netflix series: ‘Some of the best TV I’ve ever seen’

Netflix’s latest limited series Adolescence has taken the streaming world by storm, offering a gripping and thought-provoking narrative that delves into the complexities of youth, violence, and societal influences. Released on Thursday, this four-part British crime drama has garnered critical acclaim for its storytelling, performances, and innovative production techniques. Importantly, it’s also the first series from the streamer in quite a while that I’ve seen viewers praise on social media with the same adulation that shows like Severance and Paradise are getting.

“1 set. 2 main actors. No cgi, no fancy music score , no fancy camera cuts. Just brillliant screenwriting and astonishing acting skills,” raves one fan about the show on Threads. Adds another: “Almost every single post I’ve seen across my social media platforms is about [Adolescence]. Believe the hype. THE most important drama for decades.”

Adolescence overview

Adolescence centers around the harrowing story of Jamie Miller, a 13-year-old boy arrested for the murder of his classmate, Katie Leonard. The series meticulously unravels the events leading up to the crime, exploring Jamie’s interactions, the investigation process, and the profound impact on his family and community. Through its real-time narrative, the show also sheds light on pressing issues such as knife crime, toxic masculinity, and the radicalization of youth through online platforms.

“One of our aims was to ask, ‘What is happening to our young men these days, and what are the pressures they face from their peers, from the internet, and from social media?’ ” Graham said in a Netflix promotional interview. “And the pressures that come from all of those things are as difficult for kids here as they are the world over.”

One of the standout features of Adolescence is its ambitious production. Specifically, each episode is filmed in a single continuous take, immersing viewers in the unfolding drama and heightening the sense of realism. “Basically that means we press record on the camera, and we don’t press stop until the very end of the hour,” director Phillip Barantini told Netflix. “But it’s much more complicated than it sounds.

“It takes months of preparation and weeks of rehearsals and an incredible team of people to pull it off at every stage, from the script to the locations to the production design to where exactly the camera is going to be able to shoot and from what angle.”

Cast

The series also boasts a remarkable ensemble cast that brings depth and authenticity to the narrative.

Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller: Co-creator of the series, Graham delivers a powerful performance as Jamie’s father, grappling with the unimaginable circumstances his family faces.

Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller: In his debut role, Cooper portrays the troubled teenager with a nuanced blend of vulnerability and intensity, earning widespread acclaim for his compelling performance.

Ashley Walters as DI Luke Bascombe: Walters embodies the dedicated detective leading the investigation, bringing depth to the character's professional and personal challenges.

Erin Doherty as Briony Ariston: Doherty plays the psychologist tasked with evaluating Jamie, offering a window into the young boy's psyche.

Response from critics and viewers

Several high-profile Netflix releases of late, such as the Russo brothers’ The Electric State, have been major flops from the streamer. Adolescence, however, breaks that trend and has streaming audiences once again not just raving about a new Netflix release — but basically evangelizing about it. It’s the kind of show, in other words, people are telling everyone they can to watch.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the series holds a perfect 100% critics’ score, with reviewers praising its bold storytelling and exceptional performances. The Guardian hailed it as “the closest thing to TV perfection in decades,” emphasizing its emotional depth and societal relevance. Among viewers, the series has also sparked conversations about the portrayal of youth violence and the factors contributing to such tragedies, prompting viewers to reflect on real-world issues mirrored in the narrative.

Fittingly, Adolescence is also the #1 Netflix series at the moment in the US. Opines a fan on X, “i just finished adolescence on netflix and fucking hell. everyone on that show needs an emmy, how could they manage to act out a storyline like that all in one continuous shot it’s insane. episodes 3 and 4 might be some of the best tv i’ve ever seen.”