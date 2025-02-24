If you’ve been watching Hulu’s Paradise, then you already know that this show delivers. Twists? Check. Emotional gut punches? Um, yes. A story that keeps you guessing while also making you care deeply about its characters? Absolutely. And now, Hulu has delivered the best twist yet about the show — it’s been renewed for Season 2.

For those who haven’t jumped on the Paradise train yet, this mystery-filled drama comes from This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman, so you already know it’s going to be an addictive watch that puts you all up in your feels. Fogelman is the mastermind of emotional TV storytelling, meaning you’re just as likely to shed a tear over a beautifully written moment as you are to gasp at an unexpected plot turn. It’s the kind of show where you finish an episode and immediately need to text someone: “Are you watching this?!”

The renewal isn’t a huge surprise — Paradise has been one of the best-reviewed new shows of 2025, quickly building a passionate fanbase. Hulu clearly sees the potential for more mystery, more drama, and more of whatever magic Fogelman and his team are cooking up. And let’s be honest, with the way Season 1 has been dropping bombshells, we need a second season to untangle the chaos.

Sarah Shahi and Sterling K. Brown in “Paradise” on Hulu. Image source: Brian Roedel/Disney

The crazy thing about the show is that it quickly became one of the best new shows of 2025 (I emphasize “new,” as opposed to existing shows like Apple’s Severance) despite debuting with practically no fanfare whatsoever. On top of that, it looked like a political thriller starring Sterling K. Brown as a Secret Service agent — until a jaw-dropping twist at the end of Episode 1 turned the show into … a completely different thing, entirely.

“Paradise,” Hulu explains, “is set in a serene community inhabited by some of the world’s most prominent individuals. But this tranquility explodes when a shocking murder occurs, and a high-stakes investigation unfolds.”

According to the streamer, Paradise launched to an impressive 7 million views in its first week across Hulu in the US and Disney+ internationally. The show also enjoyed continued momentum, with preliminary data from Nielsen projecting the show to hit the Streaming Top 10 Originals chart for the week of Jan. 27-Feb. 2.

Here’s a bit more about Paradise, from Dan Barrett’s fantastic Always Be Watching email newsletter (sign up for it here): “Once you get past the very big, very bold reveal at the end of the first episode, the show has been doing great work to build out the origins of the town they live in and the intricate back-stories of all the characters. It is similarly structured to Lost, but on that show one so frequently never really sensed that the backstory informed the going-ons on the island each week. Here, it is all very purposeful.

“What has impressed me about the show is that we are now at episode 6 (with episode 7 less than 48 hours away) and at no point has the show ever felt like it is wasting the audience’s time or spinning its wheels to pad out the story as we reach the final episode. The show, instead, just builds and builds.”

Watch Brown announce the Season 2 renewal on his Instagram, here.