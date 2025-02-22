What’s hot in streaming right now? A look at this week’s 10 biggest TV series

Streaming TV audiences have spoken, and this week’s Reelgood Top 10 list of the biggest TV series reveals a mix of returning favorites, buzzy new releases, and surprise hits dominating our screens. HBO’s The White Lotus takes the top spot this week as fans eagerly devour the newest chapter of Mike White’s sharp social satire, while Paradise is still riding high — so much so, that Hulu just re-upped it for a second season.

Apple TV+’s Severance, of course, also not only remains a must-watch but Apple’s biggest series ever. We’re currently more than halfway finished with the show’s second season, and things are only going to get more mind-bending from here. Episode 7 of Severance, just as a bit of a teaser for what’s to come, is titled “Chikhai Bardo,” which is a term from Tibetan Buddhism that refers to the first stage of the bardo, or intermediate state, that occurs after death.

Apple’s description for the episode: “The origins of an old romance intersect with a deadly present threat.”

Christopher Walken in “Severance” on Apple TV+. Image source: Apple

From dark comedies to animated epics, this week’s biggest streaming TV series offer something for everyone. Below, we’ll take a closer look at what’s trending and why these titles are making waves right now. The new chart, by the way, covers the seven-day period that ended on Feb. 19, and it’s based on Reelgood monitoring 20 million viewing decisions each month across every major TV platform in the US, from Apple TV+ to HBO, Max, Peacock, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and Paramount+.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

1. The White Lotus (Max). The White Lotus Season 3 takes the dark comedy to Thailand, where a new group of wealthy guests arrives at a luxurious resort, only to find themselves entangled in scandals, betrayals, and existential crises.

2. Paradise (Hulu). A murder mystery, conspiracy thriller, and climate catastrophe, Hulu’s Paradise has a little bit of everything. “Paradise is set in a serene community inhabited by some of the world’s most prominent individuals,” the streamer explains. “But this tranquility explodes when a shocking murder occurs and a high-stakes investigation unfolds.”

3. Severance (Apple TV+). Severance follows employees at Lumon Industries who undergo a mysterious procedure that surgically divides their work and personal memories, creating two separate existences within the same body. As one employee begins to question the true purpose of the company, a sinister conspiracy unfolds, blurring the lines between identity, free will, and control.

4. Yellowjackets (Paramount+ With Showtime). This fan-favorite series follows a girls’ high school soccer team that crashes in a remote Canadian forest while on their way to a tournament in 1996. The surviving team members must find a way to survive until they can be rescued. In the newly debuted Season 3, “distrust in leadership and tension within the team jeopardize their chances of being rescued. In the present, long-buried secrets from their pasts begin to surface.”

5. Saturday Night Live (Peacock). The recent SNL 50th anniversary special is clearly responsible for NBC’s long-running weekend variety show appearing on this week’s list of the top TV series. Watch it disappear again next week, once people remember its glory days are most certainly behind it.

6. High Potential (ABC/Hulu). High Potential follows a single mom (Kaitlin Olson) with an exceptional mind for solving crimes, whose knack for unconventional thinking lands her an unexpected job working with the police to crack tough cases.

7. Cobra Kai (Netflix). The final episodes of Cobra Kai deliver an action-packed and emotional conclusion as long-standing rivalries reach their breaking point, alliances are tested, and the fate of Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai is ultimately decided.

8. The Pitt (Max). ER doctors and nurses are confronted with health care crises, personal stories, and workplace politics in this medical drama from the creative team behind NBC’s ER, each episode of which unfolds in real time. Max has also just ordered a second season, ahead of the Season 1 finale that won’t come until April.

9. Apple Cider Vinegar (Netflix). In writer Samantha Strauss’ series about a real-life wellness scam, two young women set out to cure their life-threatening illnesses through health and wellness. Kaitlyn Dever plays Belle Gibson, an Australian wellness influencer who manages to convince tons of people that she cured her (fake) terminal brain cancer with natural remedies.

10. Invincible (Prime Video). This Prime Video animated superhero TV show is based on the comic book by Robert Kirkman. It follows a teenager who discovers he’s inherited superpowers from his father, the most powerful superhero in the world.