5 can’t-miss streaming releases next week from Netflix, Apple TV+, Hulu, and Paramount+

A new week brings another wave of must-watch streaming releases, and this time around, we’ll see Netflix, Apple TV+, Hulu, and Paramount+ deliver everything from a gritty new drama to the live broadcast of a major awards show. Whether you’re in the mood for action, history, or international storytelling, here are five new streaming picks that we think ought to be on your radar over the next seven days.

Steven Knight (the creator of Peaky Blinders) brings his signature storytelling style to this brutal new period drama set in 19th-century London. A Thousand Blows follows two best friends, Hezekiah (Malachi Kirby) and Alec (Francis Lovehall), as they navigate the dangerous world of underground bare-knuckle boxing. With Stephen Graham as the formidable antagonist and a richly detailed historical backdrop, this series is a must-watch for fans of gritty crime dramas.

“London. The lion’s den,” Graham’s “Sugar Goodson,” the menacing self-declared emperor of the East End boxing world, snarls at one point in Knight’s new six-episode series. “Don’t matter if you were raised here or you just got here. You learn to fight — or this city will swallow you whole.”

2. The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Feb. 23, Netflix – live)

For the second year in a row, the SAG Awards are streaming live on Netflix, marking a major milestone in the industry. Expect an evening of heartfelt speeches, surprising wins, and a celebration of outstanding performances across film and television. With the Oscars right around the corner, this show could also offer some key hints at who might take home Hollywood’s biggest prizes. Don’t mind me, I’ll be over here rooting for Anora’s Mikey Madison to win all the awards.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

3. 1923: Season 2 (Feb. 23, Paramount+)

The Yellowstone prequel starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren is finally back for its second season. Following the Dutton family as they battle economic hardship, Prohibition, and Western expansion, 1923 is an epic, beautifully shot drama that expands the Yellowstone universe in gripping fashion. If you love sweeping historical sagas with powerhouse performances, this one should be at the top of your watchlist.

From the Rotten Tomatoes critics’ consensus: “Distinguished by the ineffable star power of Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, 1923 is another solid if unrelentingly grim addition to Taylor Sheridan‘s Yellowstone universe.”

Naples is a city of raw, electrifying beauty — where the scent of espresso and salty sea air mingles in the narrow, sun-drenched streets, and life pulses with a passionate, almost chaotic rhythm. Beneath the shadow of Mount Vesuvius, its history and soul are etched into ancient alleyways and defiant street art, and this new documentary from Trudie Styler takes viewers on an intimate journey through city.

Viewers of this documentary, streaming on Hulu, will explore the culture, people, and deep artistic traditions that make Naples a city that refuses to be tamed. Featuring music, interviews, and stunning visuals, Posso entrare? is a love letter to one of Italy’s most vibrant and storied locations.

5. Berlin ER (Feb. 26, Apple TV+)

Finally, next week’s major streaming releases also include a new medical drama from Apple TV+, which is adding yet another title to its growing lineup of prestige series.

Berlin ER offers a gripping look inside the high-pressure world of emergency medicine in one of Europe’s busiest cities. If you enjoy fast-paced, emotionally charged storytelling in the vein of ER or Grey’s Anatomy, this German-language drama could be your next obsession.