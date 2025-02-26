Taylor Sheridan has done it again. The hitmaker behind Paramount+’s most successful shows is proving, once more, that his storytelling reigns supreme. And lest there be any doubt — 1923 Season 2, Sheridan’s newest release, has debuted with a perfect 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes (as of this writing), solidifying Sheridan’s status as the streamer’s most valuable creator.

At this point, it’s fair to say that Paramount+ owes much of its success to Sheridan. His Yellowstone universe, including 1883 and 1923, has certainly been the cornerstone of the platform’s content strategy. His deal with Paramount has also spawned hits like Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, and Special Ops: Lioness, all of which have drawn significant viewership. And his unique blend of gritty realism, strong character work, and cinematic storytelling continues to set his shows apart in the crowded streaming landscape.

1923 in particular has been a standout within the Yellowstone saga. Serving as a sequel to 1883 as well as a Yellowstone prequel, the series explores another generation of the Dutton family, with Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren leading an all-star cast. The show dives into the struggles of the early 20th century, touching on the Great Depression, Prohibition, and the expansion of the American West.

In the newly debuted second season, Paramount+ explains, “a cruel winter brings new challenges and unfinished business to Jacob (Ford) and Cara (Mirren) back at Dutton ranch. With harsh conditions and adversaries threatening to end the Dutton legacy, Spencer (Sklenar) embarks on an arduous journey home, racing against time to save his family in Montana. Meanwhile, Alexandra (Schlaepfer) sets off on her own harrowing trans-Atlantic journey to find Spencer and reclaim their love.”

With yet another top-notch series here, following the Landman finale last month, the question isn’t whether Taylor Sheridan can keep delivering — it’s whether Paramount+ can afford to exist without him. Parrot Analytics, for example, has calculated that since the premiere of Mayor of Kingstown back in 2021, Sheridan’s shows have reportedly earned $263 million for the streaming service in terms of subscriber revenue.

Sheridan’s dominance in the streaming world continues to grow, and as long as he’s in the driver’s seat, Paramount+ will no doubt remain a destination for top-tier television. Sheridan’s hot streak isn’t just continuing — it’s defining the platform’s identity.