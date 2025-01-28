Luxury meets chaos in our first look at Season 3 of HBO’s beloved hotel drama

I have a strong suspicion that Season 3 of The White Lotus — HBO’s sexy, sumptuous anthology drama that takes place at a fictional upscale resort — might just end up being the show’s most-watched yet.

Season 2 of the show from creator Mike White, remember, unfolded against the gorgeous backdrop of Sicily, with a shocking death that kept viewers guessing right till the end. The suspense, the jaw-dropping cinematography and visuals, and the show’s darkly comedic and satirical tone helped it win scores of fans (Seasons 1 and 2 also both have at least 90% critics’ scores on Rotten Tomatoes). Its star also continues to rise on the critical front, with the show having won 10 Emmys for Season 1 and five Emmys for Season 2.

There’s also a major new addition to the cast this time around who’s sure to bring in new viewers.

The White Lotus has added a major K-pop star, Lalisa Manoban, in Season 3. Given that the new season unfolds in her native Thailand, it was a no-brainer to find a role for the Blackpink member who sings, raps, and dances under the stage name of Lisa. “The era of actress Lisa has begun,” one viewer wrote in the comments section of the YouTube trailer for Season 3, below. You don’t need exactly need a crystal ball to predict that “Blinks” are definitely going to be out in full force for the new episodes, which hit HBO starting on Feb. 16.

As for the show itself: Shocking plot twists are a big part of what makes The White Lotus such a fan favorite, and HBO is unsurprisingly keeping the details for this one mostly under wraps. The logline for the new season: “The social satire is set at an exclusive Thai resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week.” So much detail!

Returning to the series is Natasha Rothwell as the hotel spa worker Belinda, while newcomers include Walton Goggins, Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb, and Carrie Coon, bringing fresh energy to a larger ensemble. The newly released trailer teases both personal and professional conflicts, with many characters hiding their own secrets – and as always, not all of them will make it out unscathed.

The stunning Thai setting, with its exotic landscapes and vibrant culture, hints at a rising sense of danger as personal vendettas unfold, and you can’t help coming away from our first look at the new season feeling like (big surprise!) someone might not make it home in one piece.