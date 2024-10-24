How to request access to Image Playground so you can use Genmoji in iOS 18.2 beta

With the first iOS 18.2 developer beta now available, iPhone users can take advantage of some of the most anticipated Apple Intelligence features announced back in June.

According to Apple, Image Playground lets you produce “fun, original images in seconds. Create an entirely new image based on a description, suggested concept, and even a person from your Photos library.”

With Genmoji, you only need to “provide a description to see a preview [of your Genmoji] and adjust your description until it’s perfect.” These soon-to-be popular features are interesting because they remove the limits of how users express themselves through images.

For example, I can now create a Genmoji of Georgia’s famous khinkali (a traditional dumpling of the Eastern European country) instead of waiting for Unicode to add it to their platform one day. That being said, here’s how you can request access to Image Playground so you can use Genmoji in the iOS 18.2 beta.

Here’s how to join Image Playground’s waitlist and quickly start using Genmoji

So far, iOS 18.2 is only available in beta for developers. BGR has a detailed article on how to join the iOS 18 developer’s beta. After that, follow the steps below:

After you have iOS 18.2 installed on your iPhone, open the Image Playgrounds app

Join the waitlist

While it might seem you’re joining a waitlist, Apple is actually downloading the new Apple Intelligence information. As such, the best way to gain access to these features is to make sure your iPhone isn’t hot, you have enough battery life, and you’re on a strong internet connection. After a few minutes, you should get access to the Image Playground app.

You can also continue checking through the Settings app, Image Playground app, or the emoji tab of the Messages app to see if you have been approved.

Still, if it’s taking too long, BGR can help you skip the Apple Intelligence line.