Still stuck on the Apple Intelligence waitlist? Here’s what to do

Apple Intelligence was released in beta as part of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1 beta test. Despite requiring newer devices and being exclusive to the United States, people had to join a waitlist before being approved to try Apple’s new AI.

Only developers can use Apple Intelligence for now, so the waitlist was pretty quick for most people. But some users are still locked in the queue, waiting for Apple to approve their devices. In my case, I was able to start using Apple Intelligence on my iPhone 15 Pro and M4 iPad Pro almost instantly. For my Mac Studio, I discovered that a week had passed, and Apple still hadn’t given me access.

Some users are still locked out of Apple Intelligence on Reddit threads and Apple Community Forums. One user wrote: “I have been on the waitlist for 24 hours now: no network issues, right region & language… have I missed something?”

In Apple’s Developer Forum, a user posted: “I wanted to join the Apple Intelligence after I updated my iPhone 15pro to iOS 18.1 beta. But it is still showing that I’m on the waitlist. It has been almost one day! Why? Is it normal?”

This workaround should make Apple Intelligence available

Whether you’re in the US or not, you need to change your region and language. If the Apple Intelligence waitlist still haunts you, follow the steps below:

Choose a new region on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac

Restart your device

Choose the United States as the main region and English as your main language

Restart your device again

This should trigger Apple Intelligence to become available on your device. If this trick doesn’t work, you might need to wait for the second iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, or macOS Sequoia 15.2 developer’s beta to see if it wasn’t another issue preventing you from accessing the new AI platform.

Nonetheless, it’s always good to check if you fit all the requirements. Below is a guide on how to start using Apple Intelligence on your device.