How to use Apple Intelligence on your iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Apple Intelligence is finally available to iPhone, iPad, and Mac users. Currently in beta, the only way to try Apple’s artificial intelligence features is in the developer’s betas of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS 15.1. Here’s everything you need to know about Apple AI.

Requirements to try Apple Intelligence

Apple has several restrictions for those wanting to try Apple Intelligence for the first time:

Device limitation: Apple Intelligence is only available on the following devices:

iPhone: iPhone 15 Pro or newer

iPhone 15 Pro or newer iPad: M1 iPad Air, M1 iPad Pro, or newer

M1 iPad Air, M1 iPad Pro, or newer Mac: M1 Mac or newer

Region and language restriction: To try AI for the first time, your device’s region, language, and Siri must be set to United States and American English.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Software limitation: You must be running the iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, or macOS 15.1 developer’s beta, as it’s unclear if a public beta will be available anytime soon.

Lastly, Apple Intelligence is not available in the EU or China at the moment.

How to join the Apple Intelligence waitlist

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

After meeting the criteria above, there’s another extra step to start trying this new feature on your Apple device. You need to join a waitlist:

After you download the iOS 18.1 beta, open the Settings app

Search for Apple Intelligence & Siri

Tap “Join waitlist”

You’ll be notified once you can start using Apple Intelligence on your device. After you’re in, Apple will download its models to your phone, tablet, or computer.

Apple Intelligence features

As of iOS 18.1 beta 1, only one of the main Apple Intelligence features is available:

Writing Tools: Users can rewrite, proofread, and summarize text nearly everywhere they write, including Mail, Notes, Pages, and third-party apps

To use Writing Tools, select a section of text and tap “Writing Tools.” Then, you can proofread, rewrite, or summarize whatever you’ve selected.

Other features will be made available in upcoming betas. This is what you can expect in future versions:

Image Playground: Users can create playful images in seconds, choosing from Animation, Illustration, or Sketch. This app is built right into apps like Messages and is also available in a dedicated app;

Users can create playful images in seconds, choosing from Animation, Illustration, or Sketch. This app is built right into apps like Messages and is also available in a dedicated app; Genmoji: With this feature, iPhone users will use AI to generate new emoji characters based on text input, such as “T-rex wearing a tutu on a surfboard.” Learn more about it here;

With this feature, iPhone users will use AI to generate new emoji characters based on text input, such as “T-rex wearing a tutu on a surfboard.” Learn more about it here; Memories in Photos: Users can create stories they want to see just by typing a description. Apple Intelligence will pick out the best photos and videos based on the description, craft a storyline with chapters based on themes identified from the photos, and arrange them into a movie with its own narrative arc;

Users can create stories they want to see just by typing a description. Apple Intelligence will pick out the best photos and videos based on the description, craft a storyline with chapters based on themes identified from the photos, and arrange them into a movie with its own narrative arc; Clean Up tool: This Photos app feature can identify and remove distracting objects in the background of a photo without accidentally altering the subject;

This Photos app feature can identify and remove distracting objects in the background of a photo without accidentally altering the subject; Siri: Switch between text and voice to communicate with Siri.

Wrap up

Are you excited to try the new Apple Intelligence features? BGR will update this article as we learn more about the personal intelligence system.