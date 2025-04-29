Parallels Desktop update boosts Windows legacy app performance on M4 Macs

Following the previous update that improved support for Apple Intelligence features on Windows virtual machines and added enhanced Writing Tools capabilities for Windows apps, Parallels Desktop version 20.3 has been released with a few new upgrades.

This update offers further enhancements to x86_64 virtual machines on Apple Silicon Macs, including full compatibility with the latest M4 chips. According to the company, this broader rollout ensures that “even more users can run legacy x86_64 apps on the latest Apple hardware.” With the previous version, the company brought x86 Emulation to Apple Silicon. Now, it ensures that all new Macs can take advantage of it, including the recently released M4 MacBook Air and M4 Max Mac Studio.

Parallels Desktop 20.3 brings even more, as users can connect a range of external USB devices directly to their macOS virtual machines, unlocking new workflows for development and security testing. The company says the latest macOS Sequoia 15 version is required for this feature to work.

The software update also allows you to use your OBS feed from macOS in Zoom, Teams, and other Windows apps inside your virtual machine. Besides that, this new version also brings these other improvements:

Enforced SSO activation via MDM: IT admins can now require SSO-only activation for managed Macs, ensuring security and compliance

IT admins can now require SSO-only activation for managed Macs, ensuring security and compliance Touch ID support for installation & settings: When you’re first installing Parallels Desktop, you can simply use Touch ID to authenticate the process, making installation and settings management more convenient

The company has a blog post highlighting all the changes available to users, including those on enterprise plans, such as an enhanced Mac integration for the Dragon Medical One app.

Parallels Desktop is available to Mac users for personal use for $99.99/year. There are also Pro, Business, and Enterprise editions. Below, you can learn more about how to use Writing Tools with this software.