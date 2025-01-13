Parallels Desktop updated with enhanced Apple Intelligence features on Windows

After the last Parallels Desktop update brought Writing Tools support to Windows virtual machines, the software has been updated to provide greater support for Apple Intelligence features, and more. Here’s what’s new in Parallels Desktop 20.2.

With enhanced Writing Tools capabilities for Windows apps, this Apple Intelligence feature is now integrated into the context menu in Microsoft Outlook, Microsoft Word, and Microsoft PowerPoint for faster and easier text editing. BGR even has a tutorial teaching you how to use Writing Tools with Parallels Desktop and how to activate it on macOS Sequoia.

Parallels Desktop 20.2 also brings x86 Emulation on Apple silicon, which is an early technology preview. The company describes this feature as a “milestone for Apple silicon users,” as they can now enable x86_64 virtual machines, including Windows 10/11 and Linux. With that, Parallels addresses a long-standing user request for broader compatibility.

In addition to these features, Parallels Desktop adds important updates for IT teams, including:

SSO for IT Teams: Streamlined license management with corporate identity providers (e.g., Microsoft Entra ID, Okta). End-users can activate via SSO by simply logging in with their corporate email.

Streamlined license management with corporate identity providers (e.g., Microsoft Entra ID, Okta). End-users can activate via SSO by simply logging in with their corporate email. Configuration Profiles for Simplified Deployment: IT admins can easily set up activation methods (SSO or license key) and push configurations to managed Macs via the Parallels Management Portal.

Last year, alongside support for Apple Intelligence, the company introduced a new Enterprise Edition, which added a Management Portal to streamline VM management, deployment, and monitoring for IT teams. The company said it’s tailored for organizations managing 30 or more licenses. This cloud-based solution enabled:

Efficient VM deployment and policy management

Centralized control and monitoring of Parallels Desktop installations

Flexible hybrid licensing options (per user or per device)

Parallels Desktop is available to Mac users for personal use for $99.99/year. There are also Pro, Business, and Enterprise editions.