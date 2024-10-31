How to use Apple Intelligence on a Windows PC right now

With the release of macOS Sequoia 15.1, Apple finally made Apple Intelligence available to Mac users. This platform brings Writing Tools, notification summaries, a redesigned Siri, and so much more. Fortunately, Mac users aren’t the only ones who can take advantage of this AI platform. With Parallels Desktop, it’s possible to get Apple’s AI-powered Writing Tools capabilities on a Windows virtual machine.

To start using Apple Intelligence’s Writing Tools on Windows, Parallels Desktop needs to be updated to version 20.1, while the Mac must be running at least macOS 15.1. To activate Apple Intelligence on your Mac, follow the steps below:

Go to the Menu, then System Settings

In General, go to Software Update and make sure your macOS is updated to version 15.1 or newer

Once the update is complete, go to the System Settings menu, scroll to the Apple Intelligence & Siri section, and toggle on Apple Intelligence

BGR also has a tutorial on how to use Apple Intelligence. Once this platform is working, do this:

Open the Parallels Desktop Control Center

Launch your Windows virtual machine

In the macOS menu bar, select the Actions menu and check whether it offers to update Parallels Tools. If so, select the option

After that, Apple Writing Tools should be available in your Windows apps. To use the feature, select a block of text and use the keyboard shortcut Shift+Cmd+W or Edit > Writing Tools in the macOS menu bar.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Besides that, Parallels has also introduced a brand-new Enterprise Edition, which features a Management Portal to streamline VM management, deployment, and monitoring for IT teams. The company says it’s tailored for organizations managing 30 or more licenses. This cloud-based solution enables:

Efficient VM deployment and policy management

Centralized control and monitoring of Parallels Desktop installations

Flexible hybrid licensing options (per user or per device)

Parallels Desktop is available to Mac users for personal use for $99.99/year. There are also Pro, Business, and Enterprise editions.