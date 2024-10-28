macOS 15.1 update available with Apple intelligence and improved iPhone Mirroring

macOS Sequoia just got its first major update, macOS 15.1. This new version improves the iPhone Mirroring experience while unlocking Apple Intelligence features for M1 Macs or newer devices.

Starting with the revamped iPhone Mirroring experience, Apple now lets users drag and drop files from one system to the other. If you’re not aware, iPhone Mirroring lets users control their iPhones remotely from the Mac. Now, this experience is even more seamless.

Besides that, macOS 15.1 brings the following Apple Intelligence features:

Writing Tools: Users can rewrite, proofread, and summarize text nearly everywhere they write, including Mail, Notes, Pages, and third-party apps

Improved Siri: With a new design, Siri can maintain context between requests. Even if you stumble over words or shift what you're saying mid-sentence, Siri can understand what you actually want.

Type to Siri: The type-to-Siri function has improved for Apple Intelligence devices, as the assistant tries to complete the user's queries.

Priority notifications appear at the top of the stack, letting you know what to pay attention to at a glance. Notifications are summarized so you can scan them faster.

Priority messages in Mail: Elevate time-sensitive messages to the top of your inbox, like an invitation that has a deadline today or a check-in reminder for your flight this afternoon.

Reduce interruptions: With macOS 15.1, an all-new Focus Mode understands the content of your notifications and shows you the ones that might need immediate attention, like a text about picking up your child from daycare later today.

Email summarization: Tap to reveal a summary of a long email in the Mail app and cut to the chase.

Smart Reply in Mail: Quickly draft an email response with all the right details. Apple Intelligence can identify the question you were asked in an email and offer relevant selections to include in your response.

Clean Up: This Photos app feature can identify and remove distracting objects in the background of a photo without accidentally altering the subject.

Summarization: Apple Intelligence can now summarize more than just Messages and Mail notifications.

BGR will let you know if we find anything else with macOS 15.1. You can learn more about macOS Sequoia below.