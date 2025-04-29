Whenever the world feels like a screaming, spiraling mess, somehow Canada always knows what to do: Hand us the TV equivalent of a warm hug. Enter North of North, the Netflix gem you probably haven’t heard about but urgently need in your life. It’s not just a feel-good show; it’s closer to a soul-reset. It’s Netflix’s first original series from Canada — and, based on the small number of reactions I’ve seen, way too many people are sleeping on it.

The show, about a young woman named Siaja, is set in a place so beautiful and remote it almost feels like magic: Ice Cove, Nunavut (filmed mostly in the real-life capital city of Iqaluit). The town’s actual curling rink was turned into a production stage, and over 500 locals, including the mayor, appeared as background actors alongside the 45 Canadian cast members. In other words, this isn’t just a show about a small, tight-knit community — it was literally built by one.

At the heart of it all is Siaja, played with incredible warmth by Anna Lambe, who, after walking away from her selfish husband, heads back to her hometown with her young daughter looking for a fresh start. What she finds is complicated: Family drama, old wounds, unexpected healing, and a town full of nosey, lovable characters who can’t help but get involved. In other words, North of North is basically Schitt’s Creek wrapped in a parka, with Moira’s wigs swapped for hot stew and snow boots.

Anna Lambe as Siaja in “North of North.” Image source: North

The show was created by Inuit filmmakers Stacey Aglok MacDonald and Alethea Arnaquq-Baril, and the authenticity shines through every frame, from the hand-sewn costumes to the cultural storytelling woven right into the humor and heartache. It’s tender, funny, a little messy, and so easy to binge. And the thing is, audiences who have found it have come away obsessed and raving about it. Like these comments from Reddit show:

“I can’t believe how much I enjoyed this series! Every ep was awkward, fun, beautiful, and warm. I could not get enough of the people and the town!”

“It’s so so good. I finished it in one sitting.”

“I loved it! It’s like a boost of joy. Every character is flawed but super likeable and relatable. I want 10 more seasons of it!!”

Over on Twitter, it’s more of the same — a growing, pleading chorus:

“Everyone go watch North of North on Netflix please, it’s so good I promise you won’t regret it!!!!!“

“Please watch North of North on Netflix, we need a second season.“

North of North is one of those rare shows that doesn’t shout for your attention. It doesn’t dangle cliffhangers or wild plot twists every five minutes. Instead, it wraps you up in messy, heartfelt lives — and slowly reminds you why community, forgiveness, and stubborn little acts of joy matter so much. It’s a quiet masterpiece that leaves a lasting warmth.

It also tackles real things — grief, generational trauma, finding your place — but it does it all with humor and a steady heartbeat of hope. Aglok MacDonald has called it a “traumedy” — and honestly, that feels exactly right. If your streaming queue feels a little soulless lately, or maybe you just need a reminder that life is messy and wonderful and worth showing up for, North of North is calling. Answer it. Before Netflix forgets what a gem they have.