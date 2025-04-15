Netflix’s best new series, about a young woman in Arctic Canada, debuts with a 100% critics’ score

Whenever the world feels like it’s falling apart, leave it to Canada to hand us a TV show that feels like a warm, handmade quilt. North of North, now streaming on Netflix, is the latest in a proud tradition of Canadian shows that wrap you in the comforting chaos of small-town life — think Schitt’s Creek, but swap Moira’s wigs and David’s sass for snow boots and hot stew.

Set in the remote Arctic community of Ice Cove, Nunavut, North of North centers on Siaja, a young Inuk mother played with quiet strength by Anna Lambe. After ditching her self-absorbed husband, she returns home with her daughter in search of a fresh start — and what she finds is a whole lot more than she bargained for: Family, healing, reconnection, and a community that’s just as nosey, complicated, and lovable as you’d hope.

The series is also a triumph of representation, created by Inuit filmmakers Stacey Aglok MacDonald and Alethea Arnaquq-Baril, and filmed on location in Iqaluit. The cast is predominantly Indigenous, the costumes come from local artists, and the storytelling is rich with culture, humor, and soul. It’s not just refreshing — it feels essential.

And critics agree: North of North just debuted with a perfect 100% score. Meaning, this is arguably a rare “stop what you’re watching and queue this up immediately” sort of Netflix release.

Yes, the show tackles real, heavy themes like generational trauma and cultural survival. But it does so with a wry smile and a beating heart. It’s a “traumedy,” if you will (as Aglok MacDonald has been describing it in press interviews) — one of those rare series that can make you laugh, cry, and feel grateful for your messy, beautiful life, all in the span of 30 minutes.

So, if you’re in the mood for something heartfelt and human — something that doesn’t scream at you, but gently reminds you of what really matters — let North of North be your next watch. It’s proof that even at the top of the world, where the winters are long and the darkness stretches on, there’s still room for joy, renewal, and the warmth of community.