Netflix is adding a collection of Hitchcock’s best movies in June

We frequently highlight some of the wild direct-to-video movies that find new life on Netflix, but it’s not often that we get to celebrate a collection of truly exceptional films joining the streaming service all at once. And yet, that’s exactly what we’re getting in June, as Netflix announced this week that it plans to honor one of the most iconic directors in history by adding some of Alfred Hitchcock’s best movies to its library this summer.

Netflix reveals that Vertigo, Rear Window, Frenzy, The Man Who Knew Too Much, Family Plot, The Birds, and more will all start streaming on June 1, joining Psycho, which is streaming on its service right now. Plus, the collection will include films inspired by Hitchcock’s work, such as Us and Barbarian, along with Sacha Gervasi’s 2012 biographical film Hitchcock.

Beyond streaming, Netflix is teaming with the New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC) to present the screening series “HITCH! The Original Cinema Influencer” from May 16 through June 29 at the Paris Theater in New York City, which Netflix bought in 2019.

“The six-week screening series features over 50 films,” Netflix explains, “36 directed by the master of suspense himself, along with more than a dozen others that either trace the stylistic influences behind Hitchcock’s filmmaking, are works made in collaboration with him, in his style, or as direct homages to his legacy.”

If you’re a fan of cinema and plan to be in New York this summer, you can buy tickets for any of the upcoming screenings on the Paris Theater website.