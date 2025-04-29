33 titles leave Netflix this week, and you’ll be so mad if you miss these 3

At the beginning of each month, Netflix usually loses dozens of titles from its library as licenses expire. Some of these movies and shows eventually come back, but it can take weeks, months, or even years. Therefore, it’s never a bad idea to seek out the list of monthly departures before the first day of a new month to make sure you aren’t missing anything.

We included a few of these on our list of the best movies leaving Netflix in May, but decided it’d be helpful to remind you of all of the films being removed from the streaming service this week. We also wanted to pick out a few more standouts worth streaming.

Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto play AIDS patients smuggling unapproved drugs into the US in this highly-rated drama from 2013.

I don’t care what anyone says. This Jennifer Lopez rom-com is cute and fun, and it trumps most of the awful schlock that ends up on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies list.

With the Avengers set to return in next year’s Doomsday, what better time to go back to where it all began with Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man? There’s also a solid chance that Tobey Maguire will be back in the MCU before long for Secret Wars.

Those are the highlights, but here’s the full list of titles leaving Netflix on May 1:

Thankfully, there’s plenty of content coming next month to replace the departures. You can see the full list of movies and shows coming to Netflix below.