33 titles leave Netflix this week, and you’ll be so mad if you miss these 3

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Apr 29th, 2025 4:29PM EDT
Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man.
Image: Sony Pictures

At the beginning of each month, Netflix usually loses dozens of titles from its library as licenses expire. Some of these movies and shows eventually come back, but it can take weeks, months, or even years. Therefore, it’s never a bad idea to seek out the list of monthly departures before the first day of a new month to make sure you aren’t missing anything.

We included a few of these on our list of the best movies leaving Netflix in May, but decided it’d be helpful to remind you of all of the films being removed from the streaming service this week. We also wanted to pick out a few more standouts worth streaming.

Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto play AIDS patients smuggling unapproved drugs into the US in this highly-rated drama from 2013.

Maid in Manhattan (2002)

I don’t care what anyone says. This Jennifer Lopez rom-com is cute and fun, and it trumps most of the awful schlock that ends up on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies list.

Spider-Man (2002)

With the Avengers set to return in next year’s Doomsday, what better time to go back to where it all began with Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man? There’s also a solid chance that Tobey Maguire will be back in the MCU before long for Secret Wars.

Those are the highlights, but here’s the full list of titles leaving Netflix on May 1:

  1. About Time
  2. Annie
  3. Apollo 13
  4. Blade Runner: The Final Cut
  5. Dallas Buyers Club
  6. Definitely, Maybe
  7. Erin Brockovich
  8. Europa Report
  9. The Flintstones
  10. Friday
  11. The Frozen Ground
  12. Fury
  13. King Kong
  14. Maid in Manhattan
  15. Next Friday
  16. Notting Hill
  17. Out of Africa
  18. Pompeii
  19. Public Enemies
  20. Queen & Slim
  21. Schindler’s List
  22. Spider-Man
  23. Spider-Man 2
  24. Spider-Man 3
  25. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  26. This Is 40
  27. Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself
  28. Waterworld
  29. Wedding Crashers
  30. The Whale
  31. Whiplash
  32. The Wiz
  33. You, Me and Dupree

Thankfully, there’s plenty of content coming next month to replace the departures. You can see the full list of movies and shows coming to Netflix below.

Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

